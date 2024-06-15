Athletes with local roots representing Pittsburgh at Team USA Olympic trials

Pittsburgh will be well-represented at both the Team USA swimming and diving Olympic trials over the next nine days.

Several athletes with local roots and from the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University will compete for one of 52 spots at this summer’s games in Paris.

Among them are Mt. Pleasant senior Lily King and Fox Chapel graduate Zoe Skirboll, who spoke to Channel 11 ahead of the trials.

“The United States of America is the most competitive country to make an Olympic team,” said Skirboll, now a junior at the University of Virginia preparing to compete in her second Olympic trials.

She and King both recalled watching the trials as young girls and hoping to get there themselves.

For King, it became a possibility as she was heading into high school.

“I had gotten a time that was about a half second off of what the trials cut was at that point,” she said. “My coach had told me that, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s crazy.’ I never thought I could do that”

King will compete in her first trials in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle, adding to a prolific high school career. She owns 10 PIAA gold medals and numerous state records.

“Going from sitting in my living room watching trials, I don’t know how many years ago, and being like, ‘wow, that is just so cool’ and now getting to be there. I’m definitely going to be a little starstruck.”

Skirboll will compete in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke. She said the lessons she learned from her last Olympic trials will be front of mind.

“You’re getting to experience this amazing experience one more time, but I also think one thing that I’ve been really working on this year is kind of appreciating more of the little things and the road that it took to get here.”

Both swimmers head to Indianapolis ready to represent Western Pennsylvania with a spot to represent their country on the line.

“Everyone says if you have a lane, you have a chance,” Skirboll said. “That is a true thing. It’s everyone’s opportunity once you make trials, it’s anyone’s game.”

The Olympic swimming trials take place in Indianapolis from June 15-23. The diving trials run from June 17-23 in Knoxville. Both events will be broadcast on Channel 11.

