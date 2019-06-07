NBA, WNBA, NFL athletes come together to form council promoting gun violence awareness

Players from the NBA, WNBA and NFL formed the Everytown Athletic Council on Thursday to help promote gun violence awareness. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Professional athletes across multiple sports have been speaking up more and more about gun violence in the United States in recent years.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr even made a point to address the epidemic before Game 2 of the NBA Finals last week, urging Americans to vote after the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Five athletes across three sports took it a step further on Thursday, forming the Everytown Athletic Council with Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the United States.

The five founding members of the organization include Memphis Grizzlies center Joakim Noah, former Minnesota Lynx forward Devereaux Peters, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker and Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington.

Introducing the Everytown Athletic Council, a group of athletes raising awareness about gun violence. Founding members include the WNBA’s Devereaux Peters, NBA’s Joakim Noah and NFL’s Xavier Rhodes, Delanie Walker and DeAndre Washington.https://t.co/TD3StaxhUn — Everytown (@Everytown) June 6, 2019

“I’m thrilled to be one of the founders of Everytown’s Athletic Council,” Noah said, via Sports Illustrated. “The movement to end gun violence is really important to me and my family ... through this Council, we will be able to build on this work and raise even more awareness that the current situation is not acceptable and that we each can play a role in ending gun violence.”

Story continues

The first action the group will take, according to Sports Illustrated, is to wear orange on Friday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. WNBA players across the league will wear special “Wear Orange” T-Shirts and orange shoelaces to wear this weekend, too.

The Warriors will also host 20 survivors of gun violence and Moms Demand Action volunteers during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, according to Sports Illustrated, and Kerr is expected to again wear an orange shirt during his pregame media conference.

Really excited to be a founder of the Athletic Council. Been working with @Everytown for about 8 months now. We've worked with @TheWNBPA to get the players involved with #WearOrange and I can't wait to see the results this weekend 🙌🏾 #GunViolenceAwarenesshttps://t.co/dcrWpkBjYT — Devereaux Peters (@MsPeters14) June 6, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: