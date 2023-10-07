For athletes with disabilities, second annual Empower Hour at Fairmont State is a slam dunk

Oct. 7—FAIRMONT — Just below the half-court line, Sean Fazio prepared to shoot, basketball in hand.

Spectators from different walks of life surrounded him on the court and bleachers of the Joe Retton Arena. Some played on Fairmont State University's men's basketball team. Others stopped by between shifts at the Disability Action Center.

Many, like Fazio, came to play ball.

As Fazio aimed and took his shot, the air felt electric. And when he landed it, leaving the net swishing back and forth, the court roared with excitement as athletes and onlookers ran around the room, arms thrown into the air in celebration.

"You can't make up moments like that," said DAC Director Julie Sole, reflecting on watching her client score. "Once again, Empower Hour did not disappoint."

For the second year in a row, Fairmont State's mens' basketball team joined forces with the DAC and Special Olympics of Marion County to host Empower Hour.

The workshop brings together student-athletes from Fairmont State and community members with disabilities who work with the DAC or Special Olympics. Several clients work with both, Sole added.

"We always look forward to this event and getting back in touch with Fairmont State University basketball," Sole said. During the program, DAC and Special Olympics clients get paired one-on-one with a Fairmont State player, and learn fundamental skills of the sport.

After some practice and fun, the clients then take over the court for a 20-minute scrimmage, where they get to "put into action the skills they have learned from the players," Sole said.

Sole said seeing how quickly her clients learn new skills has been a highlight of the first two years, showing the talent that lies in the DAC's community and Marion County more broadly.

"And, buddy, are they competitive," she added.

Sole said events like Empower Hour are key to promoting inclusivity for community members with disabilities, especially in the sports scene.

But the DAC's partnership with Fairmont State extends beyond any one session, from a community health partnership to a work-study pipeline for student workers at the DAC.

Sole emphasized that Empower Hour is never a one-way street. Often, coaches and student-athletes at Fairmont State "take away as much if not more" as the clients they support.

"It's a great initiative for our student-athletes to make an impact in our local community," Martin Radosevic, assistant director of athletic communications at Fairmont State who attended Wednesday's event, said.

Making a connection with DAC clients teaches student-athletes the importance of community engagement, said Tim Koenig, head men's basketball coach at Fairmont State.

For Koenig, the best part of Empower Hour is seeing student-athletes and community members with disabilities arrive at the event unfamiliar with one another, but leave knowing each other's names and sharing jokes. "It's really special," he said.

For Sole, a highlight of this year's program was also the sheer turnout of community members who just came to watch. Seeing so many people support athletes with disabilities was "very inspiring," she said.

"Any time we can focus on our clients' abilities," then "we're moving in the right direction," Sole added.

In the future, Koenig said he hopes to expand Empower Hour's reach further and help even more Marion County residents with disabilities explore athletics.

"We really want to be able to interact with as many people as possible," he said. "Hopefully next year, it just gets even bigger."

