Which athletes, coaches, teams won the 2023-2024 Enquirer All-Star Awards?

The Enquirer All-Star Awards show, presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, was Monday, June 17, at Princeton High School's Matthews Auditorium.

Out of more than 500 nominees from 33 sports in three seasons, the Enquirer awarded 49 plaques to the best teams, coaches and athletes of the year. It was a gathering of the best of the best, 1.04 % of Cincinnati's more than 48,000 athletes from the 2023-2024 school year.

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson addressed the crowd in both sessions. Former Moeller and McNicholas football coach Steve Klonne won the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award, while Rojina Rai of Aiken High School cross country and soccer won the Courage Award.

Here's a complete list of the winners:

Boys cross country

Tiger Bartlett, Ryle ‒ The first winner successfully defended his Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 3A, Region 5 title before taking 10th place at the state meet. He set the school record of 14 minutes, 51.70 seconds and placed in the top 15 at three nationally prominent meets.

Evan Trapp, St. Xavier ‒ The second winner took 12th place at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I state meet and fourth place at the Nike Twilight meet in Terre Haute, Indiana. He also ran a personal best of 14 minutes, 59.50 seconds, the second-fastest time in school history.

Tiger Bartlett of Ryle cross country and track was honored at The Enquirer All-Star Awards, presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, on June 17, 2024, at Princeton High School. He was a co-winner of the cross-country category and a track nominee.

Girls cross country

Evelyn Prodoehl, Lakota West ‒ She opened the season with a win at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational and only got faster. Throughout an undefeated season, she set the state record of 16 minutes, 59.10 seconds at the Greater Miami Conference meet, then won her school’s second Division I individual state championship.

Field hockey

Laura Fagan, Mount Notre Dame ‒ She helped lead Mount Notre Dame to the Ohio state tournament for the third consecutive season. She was the Girls Greater Catholic League Player of the Year with a league-leading 20 assists with eight goals. The Ohio Field Hockey Coaches Association also named the junior first-team all-state.

Defensive football

P.J. Nelson, Princeton ‒ The first winner led the Greater Miami Conference with 12 sacks and five forced fumbles. He was named the Greater Miami Conference and OHSAA DI Defensive Player of the Year. After leading his team to an undefeated regular season, he recently committed to the University of Cincinnati.

Brach Rice, Dixie Heights ‒ The second winner led Kentucky’s Class 5A, second statewide, with 181 tackles. He was in the state top 10 with 13 sacks. Rice was named to the All-Northern Kentucky first team for defense and the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association’s Top 26.

Brach Rice of Dixie Heights football was honored at The Enquirer All-Star Awards, presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, on June 17, 2024, at Princeton High School. He was a co-defensive player of the year.

Offensive football

Jordan Marshall, Moeller ‒ Mr. Ohio Football was not only the best player in Ohio, he was one of the best seniors in the country last fall, signing with national champion Michigan. He rushed for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns last season and set the career rushing yardage record, helping Moeller to the Division I state semis.

More: East Central RB Josh Ringer wins 2023 Indiana Mr. Football: 'A great surprise.'

Boys golf

Finley Bartlett, Wyoming ‒ He earned his second Cincinnati Hills League Player of the Year honor as a junior before winning every round of the Ohio postseason. He was the sectional and district champion before winning the Division II state championship by two strokes.

Girls golf

Clare Yeazell, Lakota East ‒ She was the Greater Miami Conference and the district Player of the Year. She was the medalist in the Division I district tournament, qualifying for state where she shot a 146 and finished in seventh place overall.

Boys soccer

Bradley Poppell, Moeller ‒ The senior was the offensive star for the Division I state runner-up, who went 24-0-1 with a record-setting defense. He had 23 goals and six assists on his way to Ohio Division I Player of the Year and All-American honors from the National Coaches Association.

Girls soccer

Samantha Erbach, Waynesville ‒ She had 48 goals and 26 assists this season and will head to Xavier University with 152 career goals, 66 assists and a 2021 state championship on her high school resume. She was named a DII first-team all-state honoree for the third straight year and a United Soccer Coaches All-American for the second straight year.

Presley Pennekamp, Oak Hills ‒ The junior set single-season school records with 46 goals and 102 points. She was named the Greater Miami Conference and Southwest Ohio Player of the Year. Rounding out her accolades is a second selection to the OHSAA DI all-state first team and Oak Hills' first girls soccer All-American.

Girls volleyball

Elise Marchal, Kings ‒ She was named the District 16 Player of the Year and was a first-team all-state selection, her second straight year receiving all-state honors. A driving force behind her school’s first state championship, she set a school record with 479 kills in a single season and now holds the state record for kills in a three-set state tournament match with 28.

Boys water polo

Andrei Khudiakov, Mason ‒ He was the state Player of the Year in Ohio, leading the Mason Comets in scoring and helping his team to a fourth-place finish in the state tournament.

Andrei Khudiakov of Mason was honored as the boys water polo player of the year at The Enquirer All-Star Awards, presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, on June 17, 2024, at Princeton High School.

Girls water polo

Anne Wessinger, Sycamore ‒ She led the Sycamore Aviators offensively to a runner-up finish in the Ohio state tournament, scoring six goals in the final two games of the 2023 postseason.

Courage Award

Rojina Rai, Aiken ‒ Among Aiken High School’s over 250 international students, she stands out as a founding member of the cross-country and soccer teams. Coming from a refugee camp in Nepal, she used the agricultural knowledge her grandmother passed on to her to become an architect of the school’s farm, a passion that ultimately took her to the 4-H National Agriscience Summit in Washington, D.C. Her journey, and the moments that taught her confidence, determination, and leadership are detailed in her illustrated memoir, “I Choose to be Courageous."

Courage Award winner Rojina Rai of Aiken cross country joins with her family at the Enquirer Awards Ceremony at Princeton High School Monday June 17, 2024.

Boys Athlete of the Year

J.J. Miller, Williamsburg ‒ The senior defined success in every season for the Wildcats. He set records at quarterback with 3,529 passing yards and 47 touchdowns in leading his team to a 10-2 record. In basketball, he was second in scoring and first in assists in leading the team to a 23-3 record, and hit over .500 in baseball.

J.J. Miller of Williamsburg was honored as the boys athlete of the year at The Enquirer All-Star Awards, presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, on June 17, 2024, at Princeton High School.

Girls Athletes of the Year

Elizabeth and Megan Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day ‒ The two winners simply dominated in every season, combining for 57 goals and 49 assists to lead the soccer team to back-to-back state championships, 36 points per game and 14 rebounds per game to lead the basketball team to a regional semifinal, and 92 goals and 131 draw controls to lead the lacrosse team to a district final. They were both all-state honorees in soccer and basketball and were named all-region honorable mention in lacrosse.

Boys Coach of the Year

Mike Welker, Moeller soccer ‒ He directed one of the best and most dominant teams in Cincinnati soccer history, a team that United Soccer Coaches ranked No. 1 in the nation in early November. The Crusaders went 24-0-1 and allowed only two goals for the entire season, recording 23 straight shutouts before taking a heartbreaking loss in penalty kicks to St. Ignatius in the Division I state championship game.

Moeller's Bradley Poppell and coach Mike Welker were recognized with the Enquirer All-Star Awards boys soccer player of the year and boys coach of the year June 17, 2024, at Princeton High School.

Girls Coach of the Year

Mike Fee, Summit Country Day soccer ‒ He directed the Silver Knights to a 20-1-3 record and their first state championship as a member of Division II. The team allowed only 10 goals all season. In the state final, Summit Country Day handed Rocky River its first loss of the season, 1-0, in the process shutting down a powerful foe that averaged 6.6 goals per game for the season.

Boys Team of the Year

St. Xavier swimming and diving team ‒ They won their 61st district title, then their 44th state title thanks to five individual event state titles. Throughout the season, three relays and two swimmers posted top 10 times in school history.

Girls Team of the Year

Kings girls volleyball team ‒ They became the first public school from Cincinnati to reach the DI state volleyball tournament since 1994. After going undefeated in league play, they went on to win the school’s first OHSAA team state championship and ended the season on a 25-game winning streak, a feat accomplished by only two other teams in the state.

Kings volleyball coach Amanda Meadows accepted the girls team of the year award at The Enquirer All-Star Awards, presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, on June 17, 2024, at Princeton High School.

Lifetime Achievement

Steve Klonne, Moeller and McNicholas football ‒ A St. Xavier High School and Xavier University graduate, Klonne helped continue the Moeller football powerhouse after replacing Ted Bacigalupo following the 1981 season. In his first season at Moeller in 1982, Klonne led the Crusaders to a perfect 13-0 season, capped off by a Division I state championship. Klonne was named the National Football Coach of the Year by USA Today.

In 19 seasons as Moeller’s head coach, Klonne never had a losing season and racked up an impressive 169-48 record. He led Moeller to five regional championships, three state runner-up finishes (1989, 1993, 1997) and a pair of state titles (1982, 1985). Klonne helped the Crusaders capture nine GCL titles.

After leaving Moeller in 2001, Klonne became an assistant at McNicholas. In 2005, he became the Rockets’ head coach. In six seasons, Klonne went 33-31 overall. In his final season as a head coach in 2010, he eclipsed 200 career wins and led McNicholas to the state Final Four.

Klonne then returned to Moeller in 2012 as an assistant on John Rodenberg’s staff, helping lead the Crusaders to back-to-back Division I state titles.

Boys basketball

Tyler McKinley, Winton Woods ‒ The future UC Bearcat was the district player of the year and first-team All-Ohio. He is a dominant post player, averaging 18.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Warriors, who were 19-4 and Eastern Cincinnati Conference champions.

Girls basketball

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian ‒ She is the seventh player in OHSAA history to win multiple Ms. Basketball awards. Her additional accolades include the Miami Valley Conference, District 16, Southwest District, OHSAA Division II, and Ohio girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year awards. In leading Purcell Marian to its third consecutive state championship, she averaged 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Boys bowling

Kyan Brewer, Pendleton County ‒ He led the Pendleton County Wildcats to the Kentucky Region 5 team championship and the state semifinals. He averaged 218.4 during conference matches, finished second in the regional singles championship and fifth in the state tournament.

Tanner Iles, Oak Hills ‒ He had the top average in Cincinnati at 218.8 and was the Greater Miami Conference player of the year. He finished fourth in the sectional tournament, 15th in the district tourney and led the Highlanders to league and sectional titles.

Girls bowling

Kylie Fisher, Wilmington ‒ She was one of the best and most consistent bowlers in the area. She led the Hurricane to a sectional championship, a third-place finish in the district tournament and the semifinals of the state tournament. She finished second in the state tournament individually after winning the sectional title.

Gymnastics

Tanvi Mayya, Sycamore ‒ In the city championships, she was the all-around champion, heading to the district meet where she was the winner of the floor event and the runner-up in the all-around scores. She then competed in the state championships where she qualified in every event.

Ice hockey

Matt Langenderfer, St. Xavier ‒ While leading his team to the regional quarterfinals, the senior earned first-team All-White Division honors in the Capital Hockey Conference. In the conference, he was also second-team All-CHC and was an honorable mention selection for the state.

Boys swimming and diving

Thackston McMullan, St. Xavier ‒ In the first three years of high school, McMullan was a 14-time All-American and won five state titles. This past winter, the University of California-Berkeley commit added four gold medals and four top 10 times in school history to his resume, helping his team to a DI state championship.

Girls swimming and diving

Peytton Moore, Cooper ‒ After being named an All-American in 2022 and 2023, she won her third state diving title in four years, setting a new state record of 537.70 points. She is the fourth female from Northern Kentucky to win at least three state diving titles. The New Mexico State commit also won her fifth consecutive regional title.

Boys wrestling

Logan Dean, Bethel-Tate ‒ Before placing at state for the third time, he was the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Nation Division Wrestler of the Year and a sectional and district champion. A third-place finisher at state last year, he improved in his final go by claiming the Division III state championship at 120 pounds.

Eugene Harney, Sycamore ‒ He ended each of his four seasons by winning his final match at the OHSAA state tournament. The last two of those seasons ended with victories in the state final, including the 157-pound championship in 2024.

Girls wrestling

Chloe Dearwester, Harrison ‒ In a new sport, she quickly became one of the area’s most prestigious athletes and was one of the pioneers who helped girls wrestling reach Ohio High School Athletic Association-sanctioned status. In 2024, she finished another undefeated season on the mat, winning her fourth career state championship. She was the third girls wrestler in the state to accomplish that feat.

Boys archery

Jacob Klette, Ryle ‒ The senior led a deep Ryle team into the postseason, where every arrow from every team member counts. He finished fourth in the Region 6 tournament to lead the Raiders to the regional championship, then shot 285 in the state tournament to help the Raiders finish second.

Girls archery

Lexus Goff, Scott ‒ She hit the mark the most when it counted the most, shooting a near-perfect 296 out of 300 to win the KHSAA state girls singles championship.

Baseball

Jake Hanley, Mason ‒ Ohio’s Division I player of the year was at his best when the Comets needed him most, leading them to their first Division I state championship. In Mason’s 1-0 win in the state semifinals, he pitched a one-hit shutout and drove in the only run, capping a postseason full of clutch moments on the mound and at the plate. He signed with Indiana, which reached the NCAA Tournament this season.

Softball

Camrynn Linneman, Taylor ‒ She had a dominant season in the circle and at the plate, to the tune of a 0.72 earned run average, two no-hitters, a perfect game, a .606 batting average, 51 RBIs and eight home runs. The Cincinnati Hills League athlete of the year was named to the DII All-Ohio second team.

Boys lacrosse

Khalif Hocker, St. Xavier ‒ The city’s best lacrosse scorer is an All-American and a first-team All-Ohio player this season. He led the Bombers to state runner-up, scoring six goals in the state championship game. He had clutch goals all season, including a game-winner in overtime in the playoffs.

Girls lacrosse

Caroline Ling, Springboro ‒ The senior rewrote the record books in Springboro history, scoring 188 goals this season and leading Springboro to the regional semifinals. She scored six times in her final game, a heartbreaking loss to Walnut Hills. She will play for Rutgers University in the Big Ten, a powerhouse league in NCAA lacrosse.

Boys tennis

Nicholas Choo and Chase Klugo, Sycamore ‒ A teaming of an experienced senior and a freshman led to state championship gold. After finishing in third place at the sectional tournament, the pair regrouped to win the district bracket. At state, they won a 6-2, 6-2 state final match and followed the next day by helping their team to a team state championship.

Girls tennis

Emma Wagner and Pratyusha Chaudhuri, Mason ‒ While they were first-team all-conference for singles competition, this duo paired up with big success in the Ohio postseason. They qualified for state after winning sectional and district tournaments. At state, a 6-0, 6-1 finals victory meant gold for the pair in Division I.

Boys track and field

Grant Harrison, New Richmond ‒ He raised the bar all season, setting the pole vault facility record at every meet he competed in. He broke his own school record three different times and broke the Division II state pole vault record with a height of 17 feet. His season ended with a DII pole vault state championship and a regional appearance in the 100-meter dash.

Girls track and field

Natalie Kiefer, Harrison ‒ She has been called the greatest runner in school history thanks to one of Harrison's best seasons ever. It began with the 3,200-meter school record on March 23 and continued with the 400-meter, 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 4x800-meter relay school records. She currently owns the fifth-best 800-meter time in city history at 2 minutes, 10.95 seconds and took fifth place in that distance at the DI state championship meet.

Boys volleyball

Aidan Berkemeier, St. Xavier ‒ The Greater Catholic League-South and Region 4 Player of the Year, he had over 1,000 assists and 200 digs. A first-team All-Ohio pick, he led his team to the state tournament for the first time since 2019. With 98 assists in the two state tournament games, he led St. Xavier to the Ohio Division I state championship with a 27-1 overall record.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Enquirer names 2024 coaches, athletes, teams of the year