Athletes brave heat as they compete on National Mall

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The heat isn’t keeping people away from playing sports outside.

At the National Mall on Monday, Volo Sports had soccer, volleyball and softball games going on despite it being the first day of a heat wave.

Under the beating sun, setting up nine volleyball courts takes a lot of effort.

“We got out here earlier than we normally do. We wanted to spend a little extra time with set up, definitely got some more hands out here than normal as well on a Monday,” said Patrick Vigna, Volo Sports coordinator.

As athletes warmed up for their games, the heat was on everyone’s mind.

“Stupid hot. Mad hot. We were sitting in the shade for probably 40 minutes before this trying not to be hot,” said Olivia Anderson.

Anderson said she mentally prepared all day for her volleyball game.

“Limiting outdoor time, lots of water, wearing a hat,” Anderson said.

Over on the soccer field, frequent water breaks were seen, with some making their own shade with umbrellas.

“I can confirm it is hot out. I biked over here so the weather was nice and cool and when you get a breeze but now that we’re playing out, it’s not bad when the shade is here, but when the sun’s out it’s toasty,” said Scott Cronson.

“Drink some water. Stay hydrated. stay in the shade, if possible. And wear breathable clothing. That’s a game changer,” Cronson advised.

Vigna said they’re providing hydration for players and encourages everyone to bring extra supplies and take frequent breaks.

“We all bring in coolers out here this week. We all got sunscreen. We all got extra shirts. Everything you need, to make it through. It’s gonna be a long week, Vigna said.

