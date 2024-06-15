Athletes battle heat in All-Star Baseball Tournament

Jun. 14—High School athletes from all throughout the state battled summer heat and each other this past week at Scaggs Field as Meridian Community College hosted the State Games of Mississippi's All-Star Baseball Tournament.

The tournament, which ran Monday through Thursday, brought the best of the best together to compete as part of eight district teams. Each team played at least three games as they worked to bring their district closer to the championship.

The team from District 2, including DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Grenada, Calhoun, Yalobusha, Marshall, Benton, Lafayette counties took home the gold as tournament champions, while the District 6 team, which included players from Scott, Simpson, Ranking, Madison, Hinds, Yazoo, Warren and Cleborne counties took home silver medals with a second place finish.

