Athletes! Arkansas lands four-star for Class of 2024

JuJu Pope is an athlete. He’s also a Hog.

The 6-foot-0, 195-pounder from Mississippi committed to Arkansas on Saturday night over Alabama, Michigan, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Pope’s decision came quickly, only about three months after he received his first college offer. That came from Nick Saban at Alabama, though Arkansas and Michigan were shortly after. Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson were Pope’s primary recruiters.

Woodson, in his first season with Arkansas, has had his primary focus as a defensive backs coach in recent years. Pope projects as a safety/linebacker hybrid.

Pope is the second of the four committed players in Arkansas’ Class of 2024 out of Mississippi. He joins fellow athlete and four-star Noreel White, who is from Ocean Springs.

Though it’s early in the process for 2024, Arkansas’ class ranks 26th in the country so far.

More Arkansas football!

Arkansas' potential No. 1 wideout learning to make the jump to DI football

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire