ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel Area

Mount Carmel Area senior Xavier Diaz won four gold medals over the weekend at the District 4 Track & Field Championships, in the 100M, 200M, 4x100M relay, and 4x400M relay.

