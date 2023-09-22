Athlete of the Week (Sept. 11 - Sept. 17): Sophie Richmond

Sep. 21—Getting the nod from area voters, NorthWood Panthers sophomore Sophie Richmond has been named the Goshen News Athlete of the Week for her performance at last week's girls golf sectional in Warsaw.

Gathering over 30 percent of the vote, Richmond earned enough support after carding a 76 and finishing fourth at the Warsaw sectional at Stonehenge Golf Course. She advanced to the regional round this Friday at Noble Hawk Golf Links to try to make state as an individual.

The sophomore has been the clear leader of a mostly underclassmen group at NorthWood. Richmond has been able to swing with precision this season, nearly being enough to bring her team to the next round.

Richmond shot an 81 at last year's regionals as a freshman.

RUNNER UP — LAUREN KINSEY

Finishing second in the voting was Goshen volleyball player Lauren Kinsey. She earned 27 percent of the vote.

Kinsey earned the nomination by helping the RedHawks win the Goshen Invitational last weekend and helping them through a 5-2 week. During that span she totaled 50 kills, 22 aces, 8 total blocks and 43 digs in helping Goshen move to 16-6 on the season.

ALSO NOMINATED — ALEX RESCHLY

The sophomore talent continued this past week as Alex Reschly took home medalist honors at the Northridge sectional, carding a 74 and beating her Fort Wayne Carroll opponent in a playoff to decide the winner.

Reschly picked up 25 percent of the vote but has bigger sights ahead as she leads her Raiders into the regional round this Friday in hopes of claiming the school's first state appearance as a team.

ALSO NOMINATED — JARON THOMAS

Jaron Thomas blew past Wawasee last week in the Minutemen's 52-0 stomping of the Warriors. The junior rushed for over 200 yards in just 11 carries, scoring three touchdowns in the process.

Thomas garnered 18 percent of the vote as Concord gets set to face Goshen in possibly another big day for the junior.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.