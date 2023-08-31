Athlete of the Week: Ridgeway helps Mavericks set season's tone

Aug. 30—This season started for James Monroe as last season ended, with a long bus trip to Wheeling. It wasn't the best of endings, a 52-20 loss to Williamstown in the Class A state championship game.

Again making the nearly five-hour trek last Friday to open the 2023 season, the Mavericks looked at their matchup with Wheeling Central as a chance to rid themselves of that bitter taste.

"We knew what kind of team they were going to be and what we had to prepare for," senior running back Cooper Ridgeway said. "All week we came together as a team and realized that this was a win that we really needed to get, to get the season rolling (and) to get our confidence back."

The trip home was much better this time around.

Ridgeway finished the game with 212 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns to help lead the Mavericks to a statement 45-32 win over Wheeling Central. His performance earned him Register-Herald Athlete of the Week honors for Week 1.

Ridgeway ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. He also had four receptions for 64 yards, an average of 16.0 yards per catch.

Veteran Mavericks coach John Mustain said the game had a slow start for Ridgeway, who was being keyed on by the Maroon Knights defense. He had eight carries for just 25 yards in the first half, although two of those carries resulted in touchdowns.

Things picked up in the second half, when he had 14 carries for 123 yards. Ridgeway gave credit to his fellow weapons for opening things up.

"My teammates Brock Parker and Chaz Boggs and Bailey Ridgeway (his younger brother) helped me a lot," Ridgeway said. "They opened the field, because I'm not the only option on the field. They can do the job just as well as I can and that helps me out a lot."

Parker was running well in the first quarter, picking up 27 yards on four carries (6.75 yards per run), but a shoulder injury ended his night early.

"A lot of times a team will key on somebody like that, but as the game progresses and you kind of start settling in, things start to open up, and that's essentially what happened the other night," Mustain said. "We started doing some other things and some holes opened up for (Ridgeway). He'll be the first to tell you, he'll give credit to what the guys up front do. He's just that kind of player."

Ridgeway put on his full array of offensive ability.

"The thing I like about Cooper on the offensive side of the ball is he can catch the ball, too," Mustain said. "He's versatile on that side, and he's also a very good lead blocker. To me, he's the total package of what you want in a running back on a high school football team. Very pleased with everything he does for us."

He wasn't alone. Boggs ran for 81 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Layton Dowdy was 7-of-9 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 85 yards and a score.

It wasn't a perfect performance on defense. Wheeling Central quarterback Seth Cover completed 13 of 19 passes for 265 yards and threw three touchdown passes. Braden McWreath caught eight of those passes for 137 yards and two scores, and also had a 55-yard touchdown run.

It was an overall learning experience, Mustain said.

"Coming off of what we did last year, and we didn't lose a whole lot of players, but if you look on the defensive side of the ball we lost three out of our four starting linebackers, we lost two out of our three starting d-backs. We lost five starters off the offensive side," Mustain said. "So we had a good core back, but your concern is those kids that are filling those new roles — what are they going to do? I was pleasantly surprised. Any time we watch film, we kind of get onto them because we spend more time looking at the mistakes they made, but that's just coaching. You want them to get out there and do the best they can and you've got to point those things out to them. But I was very tickled, especially on the offensive side.

"And you look at how many points we gave up. Well, Wheeling Central, they are young but they are a very talented team. (McWreath), he's about as fast a kid as I have seen on a football field. He made a lot of big plays for them, but he's not the only one they've got. They've got a lot of good players."

The biggest thing was getting the season started on a positive note against a perennial state championship contender. And to do it right after a five-hour bus trip just adds something.

"It's hard any time to get on a bus and travel that far and win a game. But we traveled really well and I was really proud of us," Ridgeway said.

"I think it for sure sets a tone for the season, and it opened our eyes to make us realize that we can go back (to the state title game). And hopefully this time if we get to Wheeling, we can win it."

Woodrow Wilson cross country runner Brandon Canaday was the resounding winner in the online poll, garnering 33.5 percent of the reader vote.

A few players were inadvertently left off the list of Athlete of the Week candidates:

Trey Bowers, Independence football. The senior quarterback completed 6 of 9 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 78 yards and three touchdowns in a 68-0 win over Liberty.

Brandan Isaac, Summers County football. Isaac was 11-of-21 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing TD in the Bobcats' 47-22 win over PikeView.

Silas Nelson, Independence football. Nelson was on the receiving end of all six of Trey Bowers' completions for 205 yards and two TDs in a 68-0 win over Liberty.

Ryan Oliveros, Summers County football. Oliveros rushed seven times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and added seven receptions for 144 yards and two more TDs in the Bobcats' 47-22 win over PikeView.

