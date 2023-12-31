Athlete of the Week poll for the Springfield area: 42 points and holiday titles

Here are the State Journal-Register's athlete of the week nominees.

The poll closes at noon on Friday. Information about the nominees is below. Havana's Josie Hughes won last week's poll.

Callie Huston, Sacred Heart-Griffin, girls basketball

The senior forward posted a game-high 21 points to lift the Cyclones to third place in the State Farm Classic Small School Tournament. Huston made eight field goals and went 5-for-7 from the free throw line.

Bryson Mossman, Jacksonville Routt, boys basketball

The sophomore guard dazzled with eight 3-pointers and 42 points in a thrilling 66-61 quadruple overtime loss to South County in the Waverly Holiday Tournament. He scored 21 points in the overtime periods, including four 3s.

Julian Rice, Riverton, boys basketball

The freshman guard averaged 19.3 points per game to lead the Hawks to the Decatur St. Teresa Christmas Tournament title. He registered 22 points in the championship game against Maroa-Forsyth and was named the tournament MVP.

Reggie Rice, Southeast, boys basketball

The senior guard averaged 16 points per game in the Chuck Dayton Classic in DeKalb. He nailed five 3s for 20 points in a 60-50 win over Lincoln Way West before orchestrating 18 points and seven rebounds with three 3s in a 62-55 loss to Manley Career Academy in the consolation championship.

Brayden Saling, Williamsville, boys basketball

The junior guard paced the Bullets with 19 points in a 51-50 victory over Calvary in the Williamsville Holiday Tournament semifinals. He also had 14 points in a 48-45 loss to unbeaten Tolono Unity in the championship game.

Piper Whiteman, Lincoln, girls basketball

The junior forward contributed 18 points to spur Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln to a 63-27 win over Dunlap at the Peoria Manual Holiday Tournament while star guard Kloe Froebe was out with a sore foot. She dialed up 11 points in the 57-25 win over No. 1 Peoria in the championship game.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield IL athlete of the week nominees for Dec. 25-30