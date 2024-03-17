Athlete of the Week: Pinckney all-state swimmer Talon Koppmann splits time with baseball

PINCKNEY — After four years of high school swimming, Pinckney senior Talon Koppmann knows the drill.

The first couple of weeks will be rough physically and mentally as he reacclimates to a sport in which he only competes during the four months of the high school season.

“I always start really slow and doubt myself, but I know the process and it takes a while,” said Koppmann, the Livingston Daily’s Athlete of the Week. “I know I’ll get there eventually, and I do.”

Koppmann is also a talented baseball player at Pinckney, finishing third in Livingston County with a .390 batting average last season.

The time he invests in baseball comes at the expense of swimming at a higher level during the offseason.

He then spends the winter hunting down — and often beating — kids who are year-round swimmers on elite club teams.

He made the all-state podium as an individual for the first time by placing eighth in the 100-yard freestyle at the state Division 3 meet in Holland.

Koppmann took the final all-state spot with a time of 48.68 seconds. He was also 12th in the 50 freestyle in 22.02, 12th in the 200 freestyle relay and 13th in the 200 medley relay.

“That’s another thing I’m really proud about is I’m able to hang up there with the top guys that are in clubs all summer,” Koppmann said. “I just swim in the season. It’s fun to stay up there with them.”

Two days after the state meet, Koppmann was at baseball tryouts. (Spoiler alert: He made the team.)

He might swim even faster if he trained all year, but he might also risk burnout that affects so many young athletes who are strongly encouraged to specialize in one sport.

“It’s definitely a nice change,” said Koppmann, who hopes to swim in college. “As much as I like swimming, it’s really repetitive. It’s good to play another sport with another group of guys. There’s a lot of soreness, obviously; that was different. I didn’t run very much during swim. That caught me a little off guard. It’s going to be fun.”

Koppmann ranked third in Livingston County in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.92, fourth in the 100 freestyle in 48.28 and fourth in the 100 butterfly in 55.07. The swimmers ahead of him in each event were from Division 1 Brighton and Hartland.

Koppmann shared a special bond with his swimming teammates, particularly senior relay partners Luke Eppler, Lucas Mondro and Dylan Ray.

“Lucas Mondro has been my friend forever, since kindergarten,” Koppmann said. “That was cool to be there with him. Dylan, obviously, is such a hard worker. It was really nice to talk more with him and connect more with him also. Luke Eppler, it was really cool to get him on a relay and take him to states where he hadn’t been before for his senior year.”

