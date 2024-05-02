Athlete of the Week: North Rockland Red Raiders senior Mia Valverde

THIELLS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The North Rockland Red Raiders have been atop New York’s Class AA Section 1 for three years, taking home the region title last season.

But with only a pair of seniors this year, things would have to be different, right? Well, nobody told senior captain Mia Valverde.

The Raiders boast a near-perfect record, including an 11-0 start, thanks to that simple motto and their Captians’ leadership. But it’s easy to follow someone who gives it all for their team as Valverde did in her now locally viral catch against Rocklands Private School, Albertus Magnus.

