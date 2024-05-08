ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nolah Moyer, Muncy

Our athlete of the week is Nolah Moyer of Muncy. The senior pitcher is having a terrific season so far for the Muncy Indians.

The team was undefeated in the month of April, winning their first fourteen games, including a recent ten to nothing shutout at Montgomery.

At the plate Moyer was three for three with four RBIs and on the mound she threw a one-hit shutout with fourteen strikeouts in just five innings.

The strong game followed her record-breaking performance against Lewisburg, where she broke the school record for most career base hits with 122 (and counting).

She has been dominant so far this season in the circle, with multiple no-hitters and perfect games.

The senior will continue her academic and softball career next year. She plans to pitch at the D1 level for St. Bonaventure.

Her coach and teammates agree, the Bonnies are getting a great player.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.