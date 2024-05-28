ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Will McPartland, Scranton Prep lacrosse

Will McPartland, Scranton Prep lacrosse

The sophomore totaled 12 goals and three assists in playoffs wins over Wyoming Seminary and Crestwood to help the Cavaliers capture their first District 2 Class 2A title.

Family: Father, Will; mother, Danielle; brothers, Owen, Braedon

Other sports I play: Football

Favorite teams: New England Patriots

Favorite food: Bacon

Cake or pie? Cake

Favorite school subject: Math. It comes easy to me. I just understand it.

Athletes I admire: Pat Kavanagh of Notre Dame lacrosse. He’s so tough and he’s always giving 100 percent.

Superstitions and rituals: I always eat the same breakfast before a game. An omelet with toast and ketchup.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be? To fly

In the district semifinals against Wyoming Seminary, you had five goals in the second quarter. Talk about that outburst: My teammates found me open. I think I dodged more and I was definitely shooting better in the second quarter. After the second (goal), it was just a momentum boost.

You scored 3:24 into the district final against Crestwood. How important was it to get that first goal? It was crucial. After losing last year, we didn’t want a repeat of that.

Describe the goal: I started at the top and did a swim move. I faked right, went left and lifted my stick over (the defender).

In the fourth quarter, Crestwood tried to mount a comeback, but you scored two goals to stop the rally and seal the win: It definitely was scary after they scored three goals. We just had to calm down. After I had the first goal, we calmed down. After the second one, we knew it was over.

What does it mean to you to win the program’s first district title? It’s amazing. Last year we lost, but coming back this year, we knew we wanted to do it. It’s awesome that we did it.

What has been the key to the team’s success this season? We’re all friends and we like each other. So we go out and have fun and work as a team. I really think that’s what put us ahead this year.

Thoughts on the first round of the state tournament. What does the team have to do to be successful? We’re going to play a pretty good team. But we’ve been working hard, practicing hard and we’ve watched film. If we play good, we might have a chance.

How did you get involved in playing lacrosse? I think I was in third grade and one of my friends was playing and said it was really fun. I always thought baseball was a little boring, so I found lacrosse. I played my first game and I had a great time.

Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Tom Brady, Pat Kavanagh, Rob Gronkowski

Post-graduation plans: I definitely want to play in college. I don’t know where, but I want to play somewhere. I think I’m going to go pre-med.