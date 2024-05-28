ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia

Southern Columbia senior Kate Moncavage completed her 800M three-peat over the weekend at the PIAA state championships, along with winning gold in the 1600M race.

