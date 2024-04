Old Forge senior Karen Sickle struck out 17 batters, allowing just one hit in a shutout win over Dunmore on Monday. She has struck out 83 batters in eight games this year.

Watch Eyewitness News at 6 every Tuesday for our Athlete of the Week, presented by Geisinger.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.