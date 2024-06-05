ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kalli Karwowski, Valley View

Valley View junior Kalli Karwowski went 3-4 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI’s to help Valley View beat Jersey Shore, 6-3, in the opening round of the 4A state tournament.

Watch Eyewitness News at 6 every Tuesday for our Athlete of the Week, presented by Geisinger.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.