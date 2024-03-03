Athlete of the Week: Hartland diver Jack Losert succeeds by bucking trend

HARTLAND — For a high school athlete to reach all-state status, the expectation is that they spend most of the year perfecting their craft.

Increased single-sport specialization and year-round travel programs have created a culture in which young athletes figure they need to go those routes or be left behind.

Then there’s Hartland diver Jack Losert.

Losert is an all-state diver who holds Hartland’s school records for six and 11 dives. He just finished second at regionals with 394.25 points, lowering his own school mark set five days earlier when he won the KLAA meet.

He’s reached this level of proficiency by limiting the time he trains and competes to Hartland’s winter season, which begins in late November and ends in mid-March.

“I like to have other hobbies during the summer,” said Losert, the Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week.

Even if Losert’s approach is unconventional in this era, it’s working.

He is a three-time state qualifier who has eclipsed the previous Hartland 11-dive record in each of his last two meets. He scored 393.8 points to win the KLAA championships, shattering the mark of 377.3 set by Mitchell McCann in 2014. He then increased his record by 0.45 points at regionals.

Hartland senior Jack Losert finished second in the Division 1 diving regional Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at Novi.

He came within a whisker of breaking the record last year with his second-place score of 377.2 at the KLAA meet before scoring 374.55 at regionals and 364.1 at the state meet to place sixth.

There were only four opportunities to break the record on Hartland’s schedule, because most meets have six dives. He scored 370.25 points in his first attempt at the MISCA meet on Feb. 10 before breaking the mark in his second 11-dive meet at KLAA.

“Last year, I was within a point of the record, so I totally thought I could get it,” Losert said. “I’m really happy. Usually, there are some 11-dive invitationals, but not this year.”

Like seemingly every successful diver, Losert comes from a gymnastics background. He didn’t compete in traditional gymnastics, but rather in trampoline. It was while doing trampoline that he became friends with two local rivals, Howell senior Peter Mick and Brighton sophomore Bronsen Chapman.

Losert started diving in seventh grade.

“A lot of the spotting is different, because it’s to the water,” Losert said. “All the timing and stuff is very similar. It was an easy acclimation for me when I was younger.”

For all six years he’s been diving, Losert has been teammates with seniors Liam Richter and Vincent Ferrera. The regional meet was their last as a group, with Losert moving on to the state meet and Richter and Ferrera barely missing the cut. Losert has been coached by the fathers of his teammates, Bill Richter and Tony Ferrera.

“I’m going to get emotional about this,” Losert said. “I’ve been diving with them the whole time. They really helped me stay consistent and to always keep coming back. They’re the reason I kept going. It’s really surreal. I love those guys.”

Losert has also formed a strong connection with his opponents. Rivals can get to know each other well when hanging out in the same area of the pool between dives.

“There’s so much energy you feel with each dive,” he said. “You feel everyone’s anxiety kind of. The way the group reacts to everyone’s dive, it’s great. Everyone gets super close toward the end of the meet. It’s a cool group to be in.”

The Division 1 state meet is Friday and Saturday at Oakland University.

