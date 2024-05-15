ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Colin Manley, West Scranton track and field

COLIN MANLEY, West Scranton track and field

At the Robert Spagna Championships, the senior repeated as champion in the 110-meter hurdles and won the 300-meter hurdles, breaking a school record that stood since 1993, to help the Invaders win their first conference meet team title since 1962.

Family: Father, Kevin; mother, Jen; sister, Cailyn

Other sports I play: I used to play football.

Favorite teams: We’re big Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Notre Dame fans and Boston Red Sox

Favorite food: My grandma’s homemade mac and cheese.

Cake or pie: Cake

Favorite school subject: History. It’s always been my best subject and the most interesting to learn.

Athletes I admire: Devon Allen. He was a wide receiver with the Eagles, but he’s also a hurdler for the U.S. team. I admire him for his work ethic. He’s always been someone I’ve looked toward to better myself. Somebody I’ve always watched to try to learn from an better my technique.

Superstitions and rituals: I usually warm up wearing the same hoodie every meet. A blue Champion hoodie that I’ve worn every meet since I was a sophomore.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be? Super speed. The Flash is one of my favorite super heroes.

What did it mean for you to break the long-standing record in the 300 hurdles? It definitely was a great achievement. I was trying to look forward to it all year. I broke the 110-meter hurdle last year, so this year I definitely wanted to get the 300 too.

Describe the race and your reaction when you learned you broke the record: Talking to my coach beforehand, I knew I was going to have to give it my all and more. I got out of the blocks, stayed in front and not look back. When I found out I broke the record, me, my teammates and coaches were all excited that I finally got it.

Had you been close? Did you feel you were on the verge of breaking it? Over the year, my time definitely improved a lot. I knew that I was inching toward it. I thought maybe I would break it at districts. But to break it at Spagnas was even better.

What did it mean to win the team title and end West’s long championship drought? It definitely was great. We all went in expecting to do our best and give it our all. We had some people step up a lot and win big events. Amir Robinson in the 100 and the long jump. Taron Knight-Guerrier (second) in the 400. Everybody else just pushing and giving everything they had. We came out on top and it was just amazing.

What has been the key to the team’s success this season? Our sprinters are obviously amazing. But our throwers and our long-distance runners have gotten a lot better. Our coaches have just stuck with us. We’ve looked to them to do what we’ve got to do and they got us to where we were at Spagnas.

How did you start doing the hurdles? It was my seventh grade year. I stopped playing baseball and I wanted to try something new. I picked up track and I don’t know why but the hurdles just kind of stuck out to me. I gave it a try, won my first race and I never looked back.

Goals for the rest of the season: My main goal is to have a three-peat in the 110 hurdles and win a district medal. I’m also looking to win the 300. Our 4x100 team and our 4x400 team have a chance to medal, if not win them. For states, my goal is to place in the top eight, make it to the second day and run with the best eight in the state and medal my senior year. I haven’t medaled (at states) yet. I’ve been close, but haven’t gotten there yet.

Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Devon Allen, Luka Doncic, Conor McGregor

Post-graduation plans: I plan to run at East Stroudsburg University. I’m going to study exercise science. Not too sure what I want to do with it yet, but that’s what I want to study.