Athlete of week: Clyde's Brennan Wilson runs for touchdown in first varsity start

Clyde used to grind in the hot August sun to prepare for a Toledo school the first week of the season.

A schedule change putting Bellevue in that slot made both teams more than happy to put in the work. Junior Brennan Wilson started his first game at quarterback in Clyde's 14-6 victory.

Wilson didn't get his hands on any of four interceptions as a starting safety. He rushed for a touchdown and earns News-Messenger athlete of the week status.

Bellevue/Clyde took place Week 10 before Bellevue shifted to the Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division.

"From the first practice, we're young," Wilson said. "It was nice to beat them, in the first game, against a rival. The competitiveness in us. From two-a-days and the first few practices, we knew the first game was our big rival.

"It boosted our competitiveness."

Wilson rushed for 71 yards on 13 tries. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 70 yards.

Wilson edged Drake Guhn in a quarterback competition before the season. Guhn starts at outside linebacker.

"It was fun, I felt pushed by my teammates and Drake," Wilson said. "It's something I've worked at and hoped for since I was younger, to play quarterback for Clyde. I like leading our team and having the ability to get us going when we start games."

Wilson last played quarterback as a freshman on the freshman team.

"There were nerves at the beginning but they shot out after the first play," he said. "Freshman team, you don't have to read anything. Get the ball to your best player and it will work. Varsity, there's a lot more to it. You actually have to see who is open.

"Now, with bigger players. I can't run around like I used to. A couple plays I got hit hard."

Like many quarterbacks, Wilson, a receiver last season, has to find the balance between preservation and determination. He has shifty teammates when he throws it.

"Avoid hits I don't need to take," he said. "There will be plays I need to [force it]. The offense fed into Coach [Ryan] Carter, use speed to our advantage. Fast guys in space to make plays. Coach Carter puts us in the best positions."

Wilson anticipated a chance at quarterback this season and studied graduate Abe Morrison last season.

"The mental game," he said. "Watching Abe after a bad play and come back on defense. Shoot it out of you system and come back the next drive."

Brayden Olson had three catches for 42 yards, including a reception to help set up a touchdown from Chancy Miracle (6 yards) in the first quarter.

"The first drive, to go down and score," Wilson said. "It started with a big play. A deep pass 40 yards and punch it in."

Clyde led 14-0 in the third quarter Friday after a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Wilson. The Fliers had 108 yards on 26 carries.

Bellevue had 269 yards of offense to 178 for Clyde, but the Fliers intercepted four passes. Zander Burroughs and Kam Shortridge had two picks apiece.

"Kam and Zander are both returners," Wilson said. "They're good in the secondary and part of the reason we came out on top creating turnovers. The defensive line pressure making him feel flustered. The secondary was good breaking on the ball."

Clyde allowed 57 yards on 18 tries for Bellevue's Jax LaPata.

"We went into the week knowing to keep an eye on Jax," Wilson said. "From film, we picked up on keys. Coaches put us in good position. The defensive line stopped the run and the linebackers filled holes. It was a good game plan.

"Overall, it was nice to see us come together enough to come out with a win."

