Athlete of the Week: Claire Payne

Sep. 13—NAPPANEE — Picking up 40 percent of the vote, NorthWood volleyball junior Claire Payne has been named the Goshen News' Athlete of the Week for Sept. 4 — 10.

Helping the Panthers to a 6-0 week and boosting their overall record to 13-1, Payne made her impact known often. Totaling 38 kills, 12 blocks, three aces and nine digs, the junior became another weapon that now-No. 4 NorthWood could flex.

Additionally, Payne held a .371 hitting efficiency throughout the Panthers' six games.

This season Payne has led the team in kills (139) and hitting percentage (.396). She sits second in total blocks (30).

RUNNER UP — ADRIENNE CHUPP

Bethany Christian sophomore volleyball player Adrienne Chupp finished with 37 percent of the vote.

Chupp assisted the Bruins to a 3-3 week including two-straight, five-set victories. The sophomore added 54 kills, 81 digs, six aces, three assists and two total blocks for Bethany. So far, Chupp has led the Bruins with 113 total blocks this year.

ALSO NOMINATED — NOAH BONTRAGER

Westview sophomore boy's cross country runner Noah Bontrager picked up 12 percent of the vote this week.

Bontrager was nominated for winning two separate competitions by wide margins. The first was the top spot at the NECC Super Duals earlier in the week where the sophomore clocked a time of 17:06 and the second came over the weekend where the second-year standout picked up another first place finish at the Wildcat Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. There, Bontrager finished with a time of 15:27.

ALSO NOMINATED — KARLY MILLER

The second Westview nomination, Karly Miller, a senior for Westview girl's soccer, picked up 11 percent of the vote for her efforts last week.

Miller led the No. 10 Warriors to a 3-1 week, picking up a large 7-0 victory over a fellow 1A-ranked Bethany Christian team in a statement victory. Miller added seven goals and picked up three assists during the Warriors four games. Westview sits 8-3 (3-0 NECC) this season.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.