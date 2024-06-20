Athlete of the Week ceremony RSVP deadline approaching

Deadline is approaching to RSVP for The Times-Tribune's 74th annual Athlete of the Week Awards Ceremony.

The event, which honors Athletes of the Week and All-Region Performers of the Year from the 2023-24 season, will be held Wednesday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine Street Scranton. Please RSVP by Friday, June 21 to 570-348-9125 or sports@scrantontimes.com.

Also, the male and female athletes of the year will be unveiled and the Joseph M. Butler Award for contributions to scholastics sports will be handed out for the 52nd time.

Athletes are welcome to bring their immediate family members and coach. The program is sponsored by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute.