Athlete of the Week: Cameron Herman savoring final year with Hartland volleyball

HARTLAND — When Cameron Herman looks at some of her younger Hartland volleyball teammates, she sees a past version of herself.

Three years ago, she burst onto the scene for the Eagles, earning first-team All-Livingston County honors as a freshman. So much of her high school career lied ahead of her.

Now here she is in the fall of 2023, a senior in her final go-around as a Hartland Eagle.

Like an Eagle, time flies.

“It’s crazy to think,” Herman said. “I look at some of my teammates that are juniors, sophomores, freshmen and just kind of go through their shoes. At one point in time, that was me, not so long ago. It feels like it was a blink of an eye and we’re here.”

Hartland senior Cameron Herman will play volleyball at Michigan Tech.

“Here” is the season Herman and the Hartland program has been building toward her entire career. After making great progress last season, the Eagles have taken things to another level so far this fall.

Hartland opened the season by winning a tournament it hosted and reached 8-0 by beating Novi for the first time since the teams resumed playing each other regularly in 2016. The Wildcats were 9-0 against the Eagles during that span before Hartland won 3-1 last Wednesday.

“We talk about different teams going into the season,” said Herman, the Livingston Daily’s first Athlete of the Week of 2023-24. “There are always the same power teams we gear up for. Novi’s been one of them in previous years. This year, starting off right off the bat with them was exciting. It was a challenge we were looking forward to. We all went in with this nothing-to-lose mentality and show them what we’ve got and took care of business.”

Another big match awaits, as the Eagles will travel to archrival Brighton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Only Brighton’s loss to second-ranked Northville prevents this from being a clash of unbeatens. The Bulldogs are 15-1.

“Brighton is always an exciting game for us,” Herman said. “Myself and a lot of the girls, we’ve got friends and club teammates on the Brighton team. They’ve got a great coaching staff, too. A lot of us have worked with them. It’s definitely a friendly rivalry, but super exciting.”

When Herman takes the court Thursday, she will savor the moment. There aren’t as many big matches left in her high school career as there were when she debuted at Hartland.

Once she graduates, she will attend Michigan Tech on a volleyball scholarship.

“For me personally, I’m kind of embracing this last year,” said Herman, the reigning Livingston County Player of the Year. “It’s bittersweet, but exciting at the same time. I’m just looking to make an impact this last year and put my name on the place.”

