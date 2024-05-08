Athlete of the Week: BMCC’s runner Lea Reimer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 shines the spotlight on Lea Reimer, Borough of Manhattan Community College’s long-distance runner, who took a program from 0 to 60 on the track.

Starting something new can be hard, but that’s exactly what the BMCC did this season. With the success of their cross country team in their inaugural season last year, the Panthers added even more sports to their D3 JUCO program this year, including track.

PIX11’s Perry Sook has more in the video player.

