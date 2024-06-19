ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Blue Mountain Softball

Blue Mountain softball won its second straight PIAA 4A state championship on Friday, becoming the first Schuylkill league team to go back-to-back since Minersville in 1986-87.

Watch Eyewitness News at 6 every Tuesday for our Athlete of the Week, presented by Geisinger.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.