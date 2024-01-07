Athlete of the Week Aubree Meyer hit rare milestone for Hartland girls basketball player

HARTLAND — Some of the best girls basketball players to come through Hartland didn’t have a game like Aubree Meyer enjoyed Dec. 19 against Birmingham Groves.

Neither Grayson Cockerham, Whitney Sollom, Nikki Dompierre, Lillee Gustafson, Amanda Roach, Gracey Metz or Liv Linden had 30-point games as Eagles. Former Hartland coach Don Palmer, who retired after a run to the 2022 state Division 1 final, said he never had a 30-point scorer in 13 seasons at the helm.

The closest any of them came were the 26-point performances during the postseason by Dompierre in 2019 and Linden last season.

So, what Meyer achieved by scoring 30 points during a 62-28 victory over Groves was historic, but not beyond the realm of her own imagination.

“I could see myself hitting 30,” said Meyer, the Livingston Daily’s Athlete of the Week. “I had a couple good games in AAU. It was just falling that night.”

Meyer, who had 28 points through three quarters against Groves, didn’t look like a candidate to break that barrier coming into the season.

She averaged 4.1 points last year, but did so averaging only nine minutes per game. With more opportunity and a focus on getting the ball in the paint under new coach Mike McKay, Meyer is by far Hartland’s leading scorer with a 15.4 average through seven games.

Hartland's Aubree Meyer (44) is averaging 15.4 points through seven basketball games.

“Coach McKay is really all about feeding the ball inside,” Meyer said. “He’s giving me opportunities to make all those baskets. It’s really helpful.”

The 6-foot senior center announced her presence this season by scoring 23 points in a season-opening 57-56 victory over Holt.

“We were making a focus to get it in to her and she’s doing a good job for us,” McKay said. “She works hard in practice, working on getting better. She distorts the other team’s defense, because they have to account for her. We have open shots because of that on the perimeter; we’ve just got to hit those shots.”

Before this season, Meyer’s greatest contributions in a Hartland jersey were on the track and field team.

She is a two-time state qualifier in the shot put, making all-state by finishing fifth in Division 1 with a toss of 39 feet, 3.5 inches last season. She set the school record of 39-9 four days before the state meet.

Meyer flirted with the 40-foot barrier the last half of the season, eclipsing 39 feet in each of her final five meets.

She has achieved that success while focusing primarily on basketball outside of the 2 1/2-month window of track and field season.

“When basketball picks up, it’s kind of hard to do shot put, because everything is on basketball,” said Meyer, whose goal is to win the state championship and hit 45 feet this spring. “Once it gets to March, I’ll wing it.”

