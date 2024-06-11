ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Alizabeth Schuler, South Williamsport

South Williamsport junior Alizabeth Schuler hit a game-tying 2-run HR in the state quarterfinals, leading to a Mountaineer win over Bristol, and then she threw a shutout against Bald Eagle Area in the state semifinals.

