Athlete of the Month: Wachter puts exclamation point on postseason with no-hitter in final

Jul. 25—More than a month later, Jonah Wachter still smiles and gets goosebumps every time he watches the video.

About once a week, he watches the final out of the NHIAA Division I championship baseball game that clinched his no-hit performance and Concord High School's first state crown since 2012.

The Crimson Tide's ace, a recently graduated senior now headed for Tulane University, opened the playoffs with a perfect game in a preliminary-round win over Goffstown on May 31 and allowed one hit over 18 postseason innings to help Concord capture the title.

For his performances in Concord's final three playoff games last month, Wachter was named the June Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.

"We were a team full of kids who had never played varsity baseball before," said Wachter. "Us seniors, especially missing last season, we wanted to play as many games as we could. ... We wanted to try to go out of high school with a bang and get that ring."

Wachter tallied 14 strikeouts over six innings in his perfect game against Goffstown and threw the first four innings of Concord's 3-1 quarterfinal win over Bedford before the game was suspended due to rain. He allowed one hit and two walks and struck out six against the Bulldogs but could not pitch the final three innings when play resumed the next morning.

Concord coach Scott Owen said he and his staff knew they could use Wachter for three or four innings in the team's semifinal bout with Keene but wanted to preserve him as much as possible so he could start the final.

Down 4-0 to Keene in the third inning, Concord senior Donny Cote relieved starter Jarrad Willette and proceeded to throw 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Concord scored all its runs in its 6-4 home triumph over the Blackbirds in the fourth inning and Wachter earned the save by pitching the seventh. He also went 2-for-3 with a run scored at the plate.

"We came out kind of flat that day," Wachter said of the semifinal. "We were swinging at bad pitches, popping a bunch of things up. ... We figured it out, got focused, started making better contact, making good hits and scored the runs. I'm grateful my team had the trust in me as a pitcher to hand me the ball to get the save."

Owen pointed to Cote's relief effort in that game as a key moment in Concord's postseason run. If the Crimson Tide needed to use Wachter more in the semifinal, he would not have been able to pitch the full game in the final.

"Having (Wachter) being able to start in the championship opposed to having to do the same thing again (as the semifinal), the same route, knowing we had him for his pitch limit, obviously made us feel pretty good," Owen said.

Wachter finally experienced a moment he had envisioned since the start of the season on June 12, when he took the mound in the Division I championship game. Against one of the division's best lineups, Wachter struck out 14, hit two and walked three batters to earn the no-hitter in Concord's 4-0 victory over Winnacunnet of Hampton at Holman Stadium in Nashua.

It may have been the first no-hitter in a state title game since Newmarket's Eric Donahue tossed one in the Mules' 5-0 triumph over Gilford in the 2001 Class M final.

"I wanted the ball in the championship," Wachter said. "At the beginning of the season, I'd picture myself at Holman ... I wanted to be the one throwing that."

While Wachter estimated there were about 1,000 raucous fans in the stands that day, he said he stayed calm and let his team do the rest. Using his fastball and occasionally his slider and curveball, Wachter struck out at least two batters in six innings, including six over the fourth and sixth frames.

"One of the reasons he's so good is he prepares himself," Owen said of Wachter. "He does all the things he needs to do, he takes care of himself, puts himself in position and is ready to go. He's a competitor. He just went out and the moment wasn't too big for him. It's not as easy as it sounds."

Throughout the game, Wachter said, he primarily used his fastball, which can reach 87-92 miles per hour, and tried to work the corners of the plate. "That's typically how I pitch — just try to locate my fastball as best I can," he said.

Wachter said Concord secured the win in the perfect way. Classmate and center fielder Tyler Wright hustled to make a sliding catch on a one-out line drive and then made a quick throw to sophomore Brooks Craigue, who doubled off the Winnacunnet runner on second base.

"You really couldn't have written it up any better if you tried," Owen said. "I hoped it'd stay up so Tyler could get to it and the fact the kid was off base and Brooks was there and doubled him up (to) hold the no-hitter was a really special moment."

Wachter's success on the mound has continued into summer ball. He hurled a perfect game on 77 pitches in Concord Post 21's 5-0 American Legion win over Weare and combined with Wright for a no-hitter for their Concord Cannons travel team earlier this month.

While the individual accolades are exciting, Wachter said none top what he and his Concord teammates achieved this past high school season.

"Throwing the no-hitter was cool but you don't get a trophy for throwing a no-hitter," Wachter said. "You get a ring for winning a state championship and that's what was more important to me."

Other athletes considered for the June honor were Campbell of Litchfield softball player Maddie Davis, Salem High School softball player Jenny Olson, Derryfield School girls lacrosse player Lucy Licata, Portsmouth High School boys lacrosse player Skyler Mikolaities and Bedford High School girls tennis player Carley Citron.

Davis, a senior pitcher, posted a 1.91 ERA, allowing six earned runs on 17 hits and seven walks while striking out 26 batters over 28 1/3 innings and went 6-for-18 at the plate with six RBIs and three walks over Campbell's five-game playoff run to the NHIAA Division III championship. Olson, a freshman leadoff batter, recorded a .467 batting average (7-for-15) with four runs scored and an RBI in Salem's four-game playoff run to the NHIAA Division I crown.

Licata, a senior captain, logged 15 goals, two assists, 15 draw controls, four caused turnovers and an interception over Derryfield's final three playoff games en route to the NHIAA Division III title. Mikolaities, a junior goalie, posted a 3.8 goals-against average over Portsmouth's last four playoff games on its way to the NHIAA Division II championship.

Citron, a senior ace, won her NHIAA Division I semifinal match against Hanover's Eleanor van Aalst, 8-0, and her final match against Dover's Rachel Vitko, 8-2, to help Bedford secure its third straight state championship and fifth in six seasons.

Previous 2021 winners: January, Diana Pivirotto, East Kingston (hockey); February, Royce Williams, Manchester (basketball); March, Isabella King, Bedford (basketball); April, Sam Sacerdote, Hanover (baseball); May, Tim Zepf, Londonderry (outdoor track).

To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter "Athlete of the Month" in the subject line.