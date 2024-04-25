Athlete from New Mexico will carry the torch for the upcoming Special Olympics

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An athlete from New Mexico will have the honor of carrying the torch for the upcoming Special Olympics. Shelby Peterson participated in the New Mexico Law Enforcement Torch Run earlier this month and was chosen to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games happening in March 2025.

She is the first Native American female from the state to participate in the games. Training begins on Thursday for Peterson to run alongside fellow Special Olympics athletes. Peterson will be traveling to Italy where the athletic event is taking place.

