Athlete and Coach Roster Announced for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games







Over nine days of competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly, USA Swimming athletes and fans broke 13 records: two world records, three American records, two U.S. Open records, three championship records, and three attendance records.

Today, four additional athletes were named to the team, rounding out the complete roster heading to Paris:

Brooks Curry (Dunwoody, Ga./California Aquatics) in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay

Matt King (Snohomish, Wash./Texas Ford Aquatics) in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

David Johnston (Dallas, Texas/The Swim Team) in the men’s 1500m freestyle

Blake Pieroni (Valparaiso, Ind./Indiana Swim Club) in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay

The Indianapolis crowd cheered as athletes added events to their slate in Paris.Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./University of Virginia) added the women’s 50m freestyle, Simone Manuel (Sugar Land, Texas/Sun Devil Swimming) added the women’s 50m freestyle, and Bobby Finke (Clearwater, Fla./Gator Swim Club) added the men’s 1500m freestyle with a dominant victory.

View all athlete qualifiers here. Please visit the Trials Media Hub for more information - including transcripts of nightly press conferences.

Women’s 50m Freestyle – FINAL

1 – Simone Manuel (Sugar Land, Texas/Sun Devil Swimming), 24.13

2 – Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./University of Virginia), 24.15

3 – Abbey Weitzeil (Santa Clarita, Calif./California Aquatics), 24.26

Manuel on what it means to her to swim individually at the Olympics: “It means a lot. I think that, I wasn’t shocked because I didn’t believe that it was possible. I know the work that I put in so eventually, if I continue trying, hard work will pay off. It’s more relief, excitement, glad it’s over. I think I said it last time in 2021, that was the longest 50 of my life and today again felt like the longest 50 of my life. I wanted to swim in an individual event. It wasn't that I was shocked that I could win; it was more excitement, and I am glad it happened today that I was number one to touch the wall. I am very proud of myself.”

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – FINAL

1 – Robert Finke (Clearwater, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 14:40.28

2 – David Johnston (Dallas, Texas/The Swim Team), 14:52.74

3 – Luke Whitlock (Noblesville, Ind./Fishers Area Swimming Tigers), 14:53.00

Johnston on qualifying for the Olympic team in an NFL stadium: “I was talking to my family, and I watch a lot of sports. There is always a big comeback at the end of the game. I’m in a football stadium and decided to give it all I have. I gave it everything I had and threw a hail-mary and got to the wall second.”

USA Swimming Managing Director of the National Team Lindsay Mintenko announced the final Olympic Games coaching staff.

“Choosing the assistant coaches, we looked to create an environment for competitive success, based on talent, trust, and team,” said Lindsay Mintenko, Managing Director of the National Team.

Led by men’s head coach Anthony Nesty (University of Florida) and women’s head coach Todd DeSorbo (University of Virginia), the assistant coaches are Carol Capitani (University of Texas), David Durden (University of California - Berkeley), Braden Holloway (North Caroline State University), Chris Lindauer (University of Notre Dame), Greg Meehan (Stanford University), and Chris Plumb (Carmel Swim Club).

“Anthony (Nesty) and I have been discussing potential assistant coach options with staff dynamics in mind for two years. We had such a great experience in Budapest at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships with staff and team performance – we were looking to emulate that again,” said DeSorbo. “The staff we have put together is a group of people we trust, and we are confident in their ability to coach a variety of athletes to success. They will provide a great day-to-day environment and energy for the team to thrive. We look forward to spending the next five weeks with this group of talented coaches and great people.”

The Open Water head coach will be Ron Aitken (Sandpipers of Nevada), joined by assistant coach Corey Chitwood (Indiana University).

The entire U.S. Olympic Swim Team opens training camp on July 3 in North Carolina. This training camp includes a public day on Saturday, July 6. The Olympic Games pool competition will take place July 27-August 4 at the Paris La Defense Arena, followed by the Aug. 8-9 open water events at the Pont Alexandre III.

Note: All nominees to the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team are subject to final approval by the United States Olympic Committee.





