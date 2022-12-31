Kentucky will host Louisville in a men’s basketball rivalry game that doesn’t pack the same punch as in years past

The Independent

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a London park.Officers found the 29-year-old in Straker’s Road, Peckham Rye Park at around 8:30pm on Friday after reports of the attack.Despite the efforts of London ambulance service and London’s air ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.“The man’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. A crime scene is in place and inquiries are ongoing," Scotland Yard said.“No arrests have been made at this early stage."