Athens' Stiles leads 20 local players on All-State softball team

Jun. 6—Winning a state championship usually requires plenty of talented players, and the Athens Golden Eagles had them this season.

Athens, which defeated Hartselle to win its second title in three years, landed four players on the Class 6A All-State softball team including Morgan Stiles, selected as the Class 6A Player of the Year. Head coach Travis Barnes was also chosen as the Class 6A Coach of the Year.

That was just the tip of the iceberg as a total of 20 local players landed on the prestigious All-State list with another seven being named in the honorable mention category.

—

CLASS 7A

—

Austin

Claire Wright was named to the first team as an outfielder after hitting .457 with 64 stolen bases, 65 runs scored and 25 RBIs.

Arden Breedlove and Abby Lindsey were both named to the second team at infield and designated hitter respectively. Breedlove hit .448 with 58 RBIs and 13 home runs, while Lindsey hit .408 with 66 RBIs and 15 home runs.

Kinsley Higdon was named an honorable mention utility player.

—

CLASS 6A

—

Athens

Morgan Stiles was named the Class 6A Player of the Year and a first team infielder after hitting .516 with 78 runs scored, 65 RBIs, 17 home runs and 32 stolen bases. Athens head coach Travis Barnes was named 6A Coach of the Year for leading the Golden Eagles to its second state championship in the last three seasons.

Amaya Green was chosen as a first team catcher as she hit .374 with 53 runs scored, 63 RBIs and 11 home runs. She also stole 22 bases.

Lily Lowery and Caitlyn Tedford were named to the second team as an infielder and outfielder respectively. Lowery hit .448 with 48 RBIs and 11 home runs, while Tedford hit .476 with 47 RBIs and 54 stolen bases.

—

Hartselle

Blayne Godfrey (pitcher), Kaelyn Jones (infield) and Katie Norgard (designated hitter) were all selected to the first team. Godfrey had a 2.37 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP, a 20-8 record and struck out 165 batters. Jones hit .507 with 70 runs scored, 42 RBIs and 38 stolen bases, while Norgard hit .396 with 60 RBIs and 16 home runs.

Katie Gilott (outfield) and Brityan Godfrey (designated hitter) were chosen for the second team. Gilott hit .392 with 56 RBIs and Godfrey hit .399 with 51 RBIs.

—

CLASS 5A

—

Lawrence County

McKenzie Hyche was a first team utility player. Hyche hit .468 with 66 RBIs and 11 home runs.

LA Norwood was an honorable mention infielder.

—

Brewer

Gracie Lawrence was chosen as a second team pitcher and Breia Rusk was a second team infielder. Lawrence had a 25-14 record with a 2.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 141 strikeouts. Rusk hit .441 with 41 runs scored and 34 RBIS.

—

Ardmore

Alaina Grace King was an honorable mention catcher.

—

CLASS 4A

—

West Limestone

Lilly Bethune was selected as a first team designated hitter after hitting .550 with 47 RBIs and 11 home runs. JuliAnn Kyle was first team as a utility player after batting .458 with 61 RBIs.

—

West Morgan

Kylei Russell was an honorable mention designated hitter.

—

CLASS 3A

—

Danville

Aubrey Reed landed on the second team after batting .402 with 42 RBIs for the Hawks this past season.

McKinley McCaghren was an honorable mention pitcher.

—

CLASS 2A

—

Hatton

Anna Kate Potter landed on the first team as an outfielder after finishing the season with a .559 average, 61 runs scored, 38 stolen bases and 27 RBIs.

Marlie Hood was an honorable mention selection at designated hitter.

—

CLASS 1A

—

Athens Bible

Kaylee Carter was a first team selection in the infield. Carter batted .487 with 38 runs scored and 29 RBIs.

Addyson Butler was a second team catcher with a .574 average and 42 RBIs.

—

Decatur Heritage

Marissa Adams was an honorable mention pitcher.

— caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2