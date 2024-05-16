Athens, Skyline win softball state championships

OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) – The Athens softball team held off Hartselle in a wild series, getting the 12-9 win in the second game to capture the Class 6A state championship. This is the second blue map in the past three years for the Golden Eagles

Hartselle won the first game 18-8 to force the if necessary game. In four playoff games between Hartselle and Athens, the two teams scored a combined 92 runs.

In Class 1A, Skyline used a 7-run first inning and a one-hit compete game shutout by Olivia Treece to defeat Leroy 9-0 to win their first ever state championship.

Stick with News 19 all week long as we continue to cover our North Alabama teams in the state championships.

