School board votes to rename Athens High School stadium for Heisman winner Joe Burrow

The Athens City School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to rename the Athens High School football stadium as “Joe Burrow Stadium.” The LSU QB grew up in Athens and was a four-star QB recruit at Athens High School. The school district said a ceremony to honor Burrow and officially rename the stadium would happen after the LSU football season is over.

Burrow mentioned the poverty levels in the Athens area while making his memorable Heisman acceptance speech Saturday night after he won the award in a record-breaking voting landslide.

Since Burrow’s speech, over $450,000 has been raised for the Athens County Food Pantry.

Burrow and No. 1 LSU play Oklahoma on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff. A win for the Tigers means Burrow and his teammates will be playing on Jan. 13 in the National Championship Game. That would obviously delay any stadium naming ceremony in Burrow’s honor. And we’re guessing that the Athens City School Board has no problem waiting a while for that ceremony to happen if it means Burrow will be able to say he’s a national champion in addition to being a Heisman winner.

