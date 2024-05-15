Athens' Pike wins girls 6A state golf title

May 15—MUSCLE SHOALS — Athens' Adalyn Pike won the girls Class 6A state golf championship on Tuesday, shooting a 1-under par 35 on the front nine of the Schoolmaster at RTJ The Shoals to claim the title.

Pike shot a 1-over 73 on the same course on Monday to position herself for Tuesday's round, which was cut short due to inclement weather before ultimately being called final late in the afternoon. Cullman's Kate Cost finished second in the tournament with a two-day total of 109, while Muscle Shoals' Annalee Regan (110) finished third.

The Priceville boys golf team finished fourth at the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday, shooting a team total 331 on the Fighting Joe at RTJ The Shoals.

Haleyville won the tournament with a team total of 290, while Jackson (302) and Bayside Academy (305) rounded out the top three.

Priceville was led by Sammy Holmes' 4-over par 76. Bentlee Voss shot 82 for the Bulldogs, while Braxton Voss (86) and Trey Howell (92) rounded out the round.

Haleyville's Hudson Lawson earned medalist honors with a 67, six strokes better than teammate Tyden Steele, Jackson's Jack Doggett and Jackson's Cooper Garris.

Athens Bible School's Luke Davis shot an even par 108 on the Schoolmaster to finish in a tie for second in the boys Class 1A-2A tournament, carding a 73 on Monday and a rain-shortened 35 on the front nine on Tuesday.

Elba's Jay Wilson won the individual tournament with a 5-under 103, while North Sand Mountain won the team title with a total of 314. Pike Liberal Arts (323) finished second and Elba (314) finished third.

In the girls Class 1A-2A tournament, Lindsay Lane's Chloe Ruble shot an even-par108 on the Schoolmaster to finish in second place, finishing three strokes behind champion Julie Waldo of Alabama Christian and two shots ahead of Tuscaloosa Academy's Anna Christian Beeker.

The Lions shot 283 as a team to finish third. Tuscaloosa Academy (227) won the team championship, while Mobile Christian (270) finished second.