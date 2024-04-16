New Athens native, St. Louis Cardinals legend Whitey Herzog dies at 92

Whitey Herzog, the metro-east native who brought the St. Louis Cardinals back from the dismal 70s to three National League pennants and a World Series championship in the 80s, has died. He was 92 years old.

The news was initially broken by longtime St. Louis sportscaster and former KSDK sports director Jay Randolph and confirmed by the team to BND Cardinals columnist Jeff Jones Tuesday.

Herzog is a graduate of New Athens High School, where he starred in both baseball and basketball, and was a standout in the Clinton County Baseball League by the time he was 14. He went on to an eight-year major league playing career, batting .257 lifetime as a utility player for the Washington Senators, Kansas City Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers.

Influenced by Casey Stengel, it was as a manager and front office executive that Herzog made his mark in the game.

After leading the Kansas City Royals to three straight American League Championship Series in the late 1970s, he joined the Cardinals as both field manager and general manager, a rare dual role afforded him by team owner and Anheuser-Busch Brewery President Gussie Busch.

With Busch’s blessing, Herzog pulled off a whirlwind three days of wheeling and dealing to rebuild the Cardinals’ roster.

From Dec. 7, 1980 to Dec. 10, 1981, he initiated eight transactions that sent 31 players either coming or going. Among them were five Gold Glove winners, six Silver Sluggers, 13 All-Stars, three Cy Young Award winners, two Most Valuable Players and four current Hall of Famers.

Then he adopted a daring brand of baseball that emphasized speed and defense, designed for the fast artificial surface and expansive dimensions of Busch Stadium II. Media and peers called it “Whitey Ball.”

The Cardinals had immediate success, winning an NL East Division best 59 games in the strike-shortened season of 1981. In 1982, without a 20-game winner on the pitcher’s mound and only one player in the lineup with more than 12 home runs (George Hendrick with 19), the Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in a memorable seven-game World Series.

Under Herzog, the speedy Cardinals won additional pennants in 1985 and 1987.

He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 with an all-time record of 1,281-1,125 (.532) over 18 seasons.

Since his retirement from baseball, he staged an annual golf outing at Forest Hills Country Club to raise money for various causes, including the construction of Whitey Herzog Field at Citizens Park in Belleville.