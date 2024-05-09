Athens High athletes sign letters of intent for college sports

May 9—Athens High School senior Catherine Johnstone on Wednesday signed with the University of Alabama Track and Field Team. She was one of several Athens High students who will play at the college level.

Johnstone served as the varsity cross-country captain in high school and holds school records for the 5K, 3200 meter, 1600 meter and 800 meter and is the 2024 6A cross-country state runner-up. As a junior and senior, she was selected as an All-State and All-Section cross-country runner, including being selected as the 2024 AHSAA All-Star Cross Country Athlete.

Other Athens students who signed letters of intent Wednesday:

—Samauri Townsend (Snead State/basketball)

—Aubrey White (Huntingdon College/soccer)

—Hannah Stevens (University of Alabama in Birmingham (cross-country)

—Caroline Mallette (Grinnell College/cross-country)

—Ben Bullock (King University/soccer)

—Huntley Pressnell (Northwest Mississippi Community College/cheer)

—Sara Beth Maloney (Northwest Mississippi Community College/cheer)

—Grayson Hays (Gadsden State/baseball)

—MaLea Wiggins (Kennesaw State University/track and field)

—Andrew Scarbel (Calhoun Community College/e-sports)

—Armond Irving (Calhoun Community College/basketball)