Athens girls fall to Mountain Brook in state soccer semis

May 9—The season came to an end for the Athens girls soccer team Thursday in the Class 6A state semifinals.

The Golden Eagles were defeated by Mountain Brook 3-0.

Athens' defense kept the team in the game for most of the contest, until Mountain Brook scored two late goals to seal the win. Athens managed just two shots on goal in the game.

Freshman goalkeeper Mazee Townsend had a strong game for the Golden Eagles, finishing with 12 saves.

Athens finishes the season 14-8-4.