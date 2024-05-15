Athens downs Hartselle, returns to state finals for third year in a row

May 15—OXFORD — Sometimes you just have to relish in a little payback.

When Athens defeated Hartselle 11-1 Tuesday in the finals of the Class 6A softball winner's bracket, the Golden Eagles punched their ticket to the state finals for the third straight year.

They also got a bit of revenge.

In the winner's bracket finals of last week's 6A North Regional tournament, Athens dropped a heartbreaking 17-16 loss to Hartselle, blowing a five-run lead in the final inning.

That made Tuesday's dominant win extra sweet.

"That was a great game and a tough loss at regionals," freshman Caitlyn Tedford. "To come out here and smoke them, I'm not going to lie, it felt pretty good."

While revenge is nice, the big picture is Athens will again play for a state championship. The Golden Eagles won in 2022 and finished runner-up in 2023, but with such a young team this year, not many expected them to be back.

"I've done this for a long time, and the team with the best chemistry usually makes it," Athens head coach Travis Barnes said. "I don't think a lot of people expected this, but this team's chemistry is why we're back here. They refuse to lose."

Athens led 2-1 early in Tuesday's game with Hartselle, but a late-game explosion sealed the win. After scoring a single run in the fourth inning, Athens scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to complete a win in just six innings.

Tedford had a monster game for the Golden Eagles, finishing with four hits and two RBIs. Senior Morgan Stiles had a hit and three RBIs, while Charlie Barnes, Carly Ennis and Jessica Waggoner each had two hits.

Camry Townsend got the win in the circle, allowing just three hits and one run.

Despite the tough loss for Hartselle, the Tigers are still alive. Hartselle will play the winner of Gardendale and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will play Athens at 1 p.m. for the state championship.

"I didn't think we played with as good of energy against Athens that we did in the first two games," Hartselle head coach Anna Hall said. "Tomorrow the energy has to be up, no matter what the score is. We just have to take it one game at a time."

Whoever emerges from the winner's bracket will need to defeat Athens twice to win a state championship, while Athens will need just one win to bring home its second title in three years.

"This is a gritty team. We've had to fight for everything and we're going to do our best to0 bring home another blue map," Tedford said.

—

Hartselle 8, Gardendale 2: Hartselle scored runs in bunches to take down Gardendale in the semifinals of the Class 6A winner's bracket.

The Tigers scored three runs in the third inning and four runs in the seventh to pull out the win.

Blayne Godfrey got the win in the circle, allowing three hits and two runs with six strikeouts. She also had two hits and three RBIs at the plate.

Kaelyn Jones had three hits and Katie Norgard homered, driving in two runs.

—

Athens 9, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3: Lily Lowery had dominant game for the Golden Eagles, both in the circle and at the plate.

Lowery pitched a complete game, allowing 14 hits, but just three runs, while also finishing with three hits and two RBIs at the plate.

Morgan Stiles had two hits and an RBI and Caitlyn Tedford added two hits and three RBIs.

—

Hartselle 11, Wetumpka 1: Hartselle dominated the defending Class 6A champions in the first game of the state tournament on Tuesday.

The Tigers jumped out with four runs in the first inning and then scored seven in the third and fourth innings.

Ryley Cate Wolf had two hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs. Blayne Godfrey also homered, driving in three runs and struck out eight batters as well, while allowing just three hits and one run.

—

Athens 7, Baldwin County 2: Despite allowing a game-tying run in the seventh, Athens rallied to score six runs in the eighth and seal a win in their 6A state tournament opener.

Lily Lowery and Amaya Green both had home runs in the inning with Lowery's driving in two runs.

Carly Ennis added two hits and an RBI.

caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2