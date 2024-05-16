Athens defeats Hartselle for second softball title in three years

May 15—OXFORD — For a team that's won two titles in three years, it seems weird to say that nobody expected it.

For the Athens softball team, though, it would be an accurate statement.

Wednesday night Athens defeated Hartselle 12-9 to win the Class 6A state softball championship. It was the Golden Eagles' second title in three years as they also won in 2022 and finished runner-up in 2023.

However, this one felt different.

"Nobody expected us to be here," Athens head coach Travis Barnes said. "Every time I looked up, it was like we had a seventh grader or eighth grader batting, but it didn't matter. Our motto was RTL, refuse to lose, and that's exactly what they did."

Athens' team boasted just two seniors and featured a seventh grader, three eighth graders and four sophomores. Even for players who had played in the last two state finals, returning for another seemed like a dream.

"I'm at such a loss for words because at the beginning of the season, no one, not even me, thought we were getting here," senior Carly Ennis said. "To come out here and prove what we're made of, it was an amazing feeling."

After losing Game 1 of the state finals to Hartselle 18-8, it was all on the line in Game 2. The two teams traded the lead four times and were tied twice.

In four postseason meetings between the two teams this year, they combined for 92 runs, but, despite all the offense, it was pitching that ended up being the difference.

Holding a 12-9 lead with two runners on base and no outs, Lily Lowery entered to pitch. The junior ended up being the spark Athens needed, as she threw two scorelsss innings to end the game and seal the win.

"I think my thing is I just throw strikes and let my defense work," Lowery said. "We have a great defense, and I just trusted them and they delivered."

Ennis has two hits, an RBI and scored four runs. Caitlyn Tedford had two hits and three RBIs, while Amaya Green added two hits and an RBI.

Ennis was named MVP of the tournament.

"It was my last year, and I just wanted to go out with a bang," Ennis said.

With two championships in three years and just two seniors, don't expect Athens softball to go anywhere anytime soon.

"Everybody stepped up for this championship. Even the bottom of the lineup, even the younger players were getting hits and making plays," Lowery said. "The future is bright. We're definitely here to stay."

