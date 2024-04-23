Athens City Schools host Track & Field Special Olympics

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — It was a sunny and very windy Tuesday afternoon where hundreds of kids were able to compete alongside one another in various events, including the tennis ball throw and a relay race, at the Athens-Limestone County Track & Field Special Olympics.

This community-wide event supports children and adults with special abilities, regardless of mobility or age. Adults and kids from Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools and Birdie Thornton came to Athens Stadium for a full day of track & field activities.

Local artist took inspiration from cicadas well before incoming invasion

“It allows them to be successful in events,” Athens City Schools Special Olympics Coordinator Charity Rogers said. “They get to socialize with friends they’ve known their entire life that they may not get to see but once a year. It allows them to just be kids.”

West Limestone student Caleb Garlen was able to compete in tennis ball throw and managed to get some length on his tosses.

“Probably five feet,” Garlen said. But, his favorite part is just getting to be outside with his pals.

“Hanging out with my buddies about hanging out and getting off of it and all that,” he said.

This is not the end of the track for some of the competitors, up to forty athletes can qualify to compete at the State Track & Field Special Olympics later this year at Troy University.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.