Athens' Brogan Gross was difference maker at quarterback

Dec. 30—ATHENS — In the 1990s, Cody Gross was a star quarterback for the University of North Alabama Lions.

From 1992-1995, Gross was 41-2 as a starter, leading the Lions to three Division II national championships.

Fast forward 28 years later, and he's now the head football coach at Athens High School. However, there's still a Gross that's turning heads on the football field at quarterback. This time though, it's Cody's son Brogan.

This past season Brogan Gross was 189 for 274 passing for 2,449 yards, 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns and had two games where he threw for five touchdowns.

Because of his star season, Gross has been named The Decatur Daily's 5A-7A Large School Player of the Year for 2023.

Being a head coach and a dad can be a difficult job to manage, but Cody Gross said he took it in stride this season.

"It's kind of hard to explain," Cody Gross said. "I've always tried to separate being a coach and a dad, so during the game, my mind was always on coaching. Afterwards, though, I really tried to soak in just how great he was playing. I'm definitely a proud dad."

Cody had coached two other sons before, but Brogan was the first quarterback, which is the position Cody specializes in. Brogan said that despite this, their relationship always stayed the same.

"When he's on the field, he's coach, and when he's at home, he's dad," Brogan said. "It's been a lot of fun because he was a great quarterback, too. I make mistakes and he yells at me, but I know he's just making me better."

"At the end of the day, I know, no matter what happens, he loves me and just wants what's best for me," Brogan added.

Brogan Gross was a junior this season, but he got his start last season. Gross said being being thrown into the fire during his sophomore season prepared him for his breakout year in 2023.

"It was challenging, it was another level that I hadn't seen before," Brogan said. "As that year went on though, I got more comfortable, and coming into this season, I had a lot of confidence."

It didn't take long for Gross and the Athens offense to realize how dangerous they could be. On the literal first play of the season against East Limestone, Gross popped a pass to JayShon Ridgle, who took it 75 yards for a touchdown.

The rest was history as Gross led an offense that averaged 38 points per game.

"We were really excited about how good we could be," Gross said. "That first play really just set the tone."

Of course, Gross admitted that he had plenty of help in making the offense what it was.

Ridgle had over 1,000 yards receiving and 15 total touchdowns. He recently signed with Houston. John Macintyre played three different offensive positions and accumulated over 1,000 all-purpose yards with 19 total touchdowns.

The offensive line, led by left tackle and Auburn commit Spencer Dowland, was a force.

"Every single one of them was a difference maker, and they could all do something different that made them special," Gross said. "They made me look really good."

With one year left to play at Athens, Gross hopes the best is still yet to come.

"I feel really good about next season," Gross said. "Obviously I have to continue to improve, both on the field and as a leader, but I think the potential is there."

After a big season in 2023, a big question still remains. Who is the best quarterback in the Gross household?

"That's a good question," Cody Gross said with a big laugh. "I'll say this. He throws it better than I can, but he can't run as well as I could."

