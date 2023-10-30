Athens-area standout on what it's like being recruited by Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson

Noah Allen verbally committed to Georgia baseball two days after he visited the UGA campus.

It's been a dream to play SEC baseball, growing up in the South. Allen was born in Nashville, Tenn., his family moved to Georgia when he was young, and they settled in Oconee County about five years ago.

Now a junior at North Oconee High, Allen is making a name for himself.

Allen's always been a ball player, according to his dad David. He has natural talent that makes his parents believe he was born to throw a baseball and others have taken notice.

The right-handed pitcher said he had offers from college baseball programs across the country, including from the SEC, Big 12 and ACC, but it was Georgia and first-year coach Wes Johnson who made an unforgettable impression.

"Coach [Josh] Simpson, who Coach Johnson brought over from LSU, initially reached out and we had a few discussions," Allen said. "They asked me to take an on-campus visit. During that, I met the UGA coaches face-to-face for the first time, observed a practice and toured campus. My dad and I also met with Coach Johnson in his office for over an hour, just talking UGA baseball, pitching, pitching technology and Coach Simpson's incredible background as a pitching coach."

Not only is Johnson the coach, but Allen said he works with the pitchers as well. Allen expects having a head coach who also "speaks pitching," should make it easier to work with. Johnson was previously the pitching coach at LSU.

Georgia not only promised to help Allen work toward his goal of playing professionally, but also to develop him off the field too, in academics and for life after college. He called it a "match made in Heaven" from every angle.

"At this level, baseball is a grind and can be stressful and exciting at the same time. Even the recruitment process (was this way)," David Allen, Noah's father, said. "At the end of the day, my wife Scarlett and I are very proud of both of our boys, who, at their core, are good young men. Noah handled his recruitment like a pro, with grace and humility, and for that we are extremely proud."

Allen will be the first of his family to attend UGA. But for now, he says he will enjoy his remaining two years with the Titans. It's about getting better, but also having fun. It's about responsibility and "owning his craft," like his North Oconee coaches − Jay Lasley and Thomas Dimitroff − have told him time and time again.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: North Oconee pitcher Noah Allen talks Georgia baseball commitment