Athens-area football player re-commits to college team after end-of-season coaching shuffle

Jefferson senior linebacker Brian Senter is on track to play for Troy football next fall to play with the Trojans under recently hired coach Gerad Parker.

There were, however, a few speed bumps in the road before this point.

In mid-December, in the usual end-of-season shuffle, Troy lost its head coach Jon Sumrall and offensive coordinator Joe Bernardi.

Senter was originally recruited by Sumrall, who left to coach Tulane, and Bernardi, who left for Western Kentucky following the 2023 season. So, when the early signing period came around for high schoolers looking to lock in their college football destination, Senter was stumped.

What was he supposed to do when the coaches he had trusted with the next step of his athletic career were gone?

"I wasn't scared, but I was just worried that no other coaches would start talking to me, since I'd gone through a commitment and quit talking to them (once already)," Senter said.

He decided to open his recruiting process while former teammate Sammy Brown inked his intentions to Clemson on Dec. 20. Other schools Senter had been recruited by, according to 247 Sports, were Middle Tennessee, Richmond, Western Carolina, Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech.

National Signing Day: Where 2024 Athens-area high school football players are headed

Two schools reached out when he put himself back on the market: Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

"With Georgia State, I went on an official visit with them," Senter said. "We've been cool for a long time, I know the coach (there) pretty good. He was calling me like every week, just checking up on me and stuff. With Georgia Southern, they contacted me one time and told me I needed to come down there, but I never did."

He went on a visit to Troy again last weekend to meet with Parker and new offensive coordinator Caleb Carbine, who both move South after a season at Notre Dame. Parker and Carbine both reached out to Senter multiple times, telling him to make the trip back to Alabama so he could visit and get acclimated to the staff they brought along.

"He really wanted to go there and when he visited with the new staff, he felt good about them," "I have not talked with anyone on the new staff," Jefferson football coach Travis Noland said. "That's what he wanted to do."

Another signing period for NCAA football Division I and II opens on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Senter says he will ink his intentions then, along with a plethora of others across the nation.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Jefferson football star Brian Senter re-commits to Troy