Athens Academy freshman wide receiver Keyon Standifer running with the big dogs

Keyon Standifer is a special case.

The freshman wide receiver earned offensive starting privileges in his first season with the Athens Academy football team, pairing him with veteran talents Preston Darden and KJ Whitehead. Every time he steps onto the field, he proves head coach Josh Alexander made the right decision.

"I'm not the smartest man in the world, but when you see talent like that, you play it," Alexander said. "He's young. He's drinking out of a fire hydrant with everybody telling him how good he is. The main thing we've got to do is keep him grounded, and he's doing a good job. He's got a good mama, and they realize that he's talented."

He's the only freshman on the roster who takes the field at kickoff, and he's one of the most productive players on the team. A pretty one-in-a-million situation in high school football.

"It means a lot to me (to be in this situation)," Standifer said.

Despite the 38-21 loss to Fellowship Christian on Friday, Standifer has put up significant numbers over the past nine weeks.

He's made 14 receptions for 429 yards and four touchdowns; carried the ball four times for 27 yards and another touchdown; and completed 3 of 5 passes for 60 yards.

"(He makes) big plays and big moves. He comes up when we need him and he also (comes up) when we don't need him. A good player (all-around)," Jamari Welch said.

One of those big plays was a 62-yard punt return.

"I'm glad he's showing up on time. I'm glad he's dressing the way he's supposed to dress in school. I'm glad he's got great manners to all of his teachers and he's thankful that he gets to go here," Alexander said. "He's a good son, a good brother. He's fun to coach ... and he's a great teammate to these guys. He doesn't think he's better than anybody."

Athens Academy will travel to Banks County next Friday, Oct. 20.

