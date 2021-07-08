The Atheltic deems Texas ex Poona Ford a breakout player for the Seahawks

Former Texas defensive tackle Poona Ford entered the league with a major chip on his shoulder. He was undersized and went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Seattle Seahawks took a chance on the former Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and it has paid dividends for both parties involved.

Ford’s playing time has increased every year with Seattle. The former Longhorn appeared in all 16 games last season and recorded career highs in tackles (39), sacks (2), and tackles for a loss (8). His consistent play and improvement garnered a two-year contract extension with Seattle.

It also gained the notion of being most likely breakout player for the Seahawks throughout the 2021 season.

After a career year in 2020, could @PoonaF_95 be even better in 2021? 👀#GoHawks x @Delta — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 7, 2021

The Athletic’s staff writers each picked a player from every NFL team that they feel is poised to breakout this upcoming season. Michael-Shawn Dugar selected Ford and took it a step further by mentioning how Ford has the potential to become one of the league’s best at his position. “Ford, 25, has the potential to be one of the game’s top defensive tackles,” Dugar said.

It’s certainly high praise for a young undrafted player, but Ford has taken his opportunity and ran with it.