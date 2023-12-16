Athan Kaliakmanis previews his official visit to Rutgers football

This weekend, Athan Kaliakmanis will take an official visit to Rutgers. The transfer portal quarterback could be a very interesting fit for the Scarlet Knights.

As a sophomore this fall at Minnesota, Kaliakmanis completed 53.1 percent of his passes for 1,831 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is an accomplished and efficient passer who boasts some good athleticism.

Outside of incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers doesn’t have a quarterback on the roster with significant snaps or any starting experience (Evan Simon entered the transfer portal last week and has committed to Temple).

He said there has been no discussion at all with the Rutgers coaching staff about what his role would be were he to join the Scarlet Knights.

“I have not heard anything at all. No matter where I go, I will look to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Kaliakmanis told Rutgers Wire on Friday. “In choosing my next destination, I want to go somewhere where I will be able to continually grow and contribute.”

Joining him on the trip this weekend is his brother, Dino Kaliakmanis, who was a wide receiver at Minnesota and also recently entered the transfer portal.

A factor in his official visit this weekend is Kirk Ciarrocca, the Rutgers offensive coordinator. Two years ago it was Ciarrocca, then the offensive coordinator at Minnesota, who recruited Kaliakmanis to the the Golden Gophers.

“My brother and I are very excited to visit. My family has roots there and we still have a lot of extended family in the area. So far, It has been a lot of getting to know one another with the coaches,” Athan Kaliakmanis said. “I have always had an amazing relationship with coach Ciarrocca. He recruited my brother and I in high school and I was so happy to get the chance to work with him last year. He is super smart, has a great offensive mind, and I respect him a lot.”

As for why he entered the portal, Athan Kaliakmanis was diplomatic in his thoughts on his time at Minnesota.

The quarterback signaled his intention to leave Minnesota in late November.

“I will always cherish my time at Minnesota and I will truly miss my teammates and friends. So many amazing relationships have been built over the last few years,” Athan Kaliamkanis said. “It was just time to move forward and I wish everyone there nothing but the best.”

