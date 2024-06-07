Athan Kaliakmanis feels 'grateful and blessed' to be named Rutgers football's starting QB

EWING – Any questions surrounding Athan Kaliakmanis’ role for Rutgers football have been eliminated, any speculation about his job has ended.

Kaliakmanis is the Scarlet Knights’ starting quarterback. He’s not just appreciative for the chance, but ready to embrace it.

“I’m super grateful and blessed,” Kaliakmanis said. “But I haven’t arrived yet. It’s time to work, getting the guys together and doing the things that aren’t required. That’s the main focus right now, just getting ready for training camp.”

That work has already begun, but Kaliakmanis and about 40 of his teammates on Friday night took a break to volunteer at the Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games at The College of New Jersey, an annual event for Rutgers football.

About 40 more players will volunteer across Saturday and Sunday.

Rutgers football quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis signs autographs while volunteering at the Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games at The College of New Jersey in Ewing on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Left tackle Hollin Pierce said it’s something he looks forward to every year.

“I’m truly grateful,” Pierce said. “I’ve been coming here since my sophomore year. It’s just an awesome experience. All the guys on the team, we all love it. It’s amazing.”

Pierce and his teammates spent time before Friday night’s opening ceremonies talking to participants and signing autographs.

“This is one of the blessings about football, being able to do things like this,” Kaliakmanis said. “In this program, Chop4Change is something that’s extremely important. Being here, you see bonding with the guys, being with the kids later. This is what it’s about.”

The Minnesota transfer is one of the new faces of the program, and said he’s looking forward to participating in more community events like this.

Athan Kaliakmanis feels 'welcomed' into Rutgers football

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano ended any speculation about Rutgers’ plans at QB just days after the team’s spring game in April, bringing Kaliakmanis into his office and naming him QB1.

The timing of the decision allowed Gavin Wimsatt to enter the transfer portal just hours before the window to do so closed.

Wimsatt, who went 138-of-289 passing (47.8 percent) for 1,735 yards and nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, announced his commitment to Kentucky shortly after.

Now Kaliakmanis, with two years of eligibility remaining, is firmly entrenched as the starter.

Piscataway, NJ -- April 27, 2024 -- Coach Greg Schiano and quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis during Rutgers annual spring football game at SHI Stadium.

“It has not a lot to do with me, but the people around me,” Kaliakmanis said. “My teammates really accepted me and they welcomed me into the program. That just made it a little bit easier for me to come in and work hard. They saw my work ethic. I’m just super blessed and grateful to be in this position.”

Kaliakmanis spent the spring getting familiar with Rutgers’ offense – he had a head start in many ways considering his relationship with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who tutored Kaliakmanis for one season before leaving the Golden Gophers to join Schiano’s coaching staff.

MORE Rutgers football just had a huge recruiting weekend. Meet the newest members of the 2025 class

In 2022, Kaliakmanis played in 11 games, making five starts. He went 60-of-111 passing for 946 yards and three touchdowns.

Kaliakmanis started 12 games last season, going 156-of-294 (53.1) for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for two scores.

Kaliakmanis said at the start of spring practice that he still had plenty to learn about the system – there were new wrinkles and changes from what Ciarrocca ran with the Golden Gophers.

But Kaliakmanis has put in the work to get caught up.

“I feel very comfortable in this system now, especially working with the guys, getting a deeper understanding of the offense with Coach Ciarrocca,” Kaliakmanis said. “It’s been really exciting.”

Kaliakmanis impressed with Rutgers football's promising wide receivers

Kaliakmanis will have a deep group of weapons to work with. Rutgers has infused its wide receiver room with considerable talent, including Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller, second-year receiver Ian Strong and true freshmen Benjamin Black and Korey Duff Jr., both of whom made big impressions throughout spring practices.

Slot receiver Christian Dremel also returns, and Rutgers will also have Naseim Brantley available after he missed last season due to eligibility issues.

“Not only do they play extremely well, but they work so hard,” Kaliakmanis said. “Seeing that, even from younger guys like KJ and Ben, it’s awesome to see. Someone like me who has a little bit more experience in the game, I’ve been in college for a while now, seeing the younger guys take more of that role early on is really special.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Athan Kaliakmanis reacts to being named starting QB