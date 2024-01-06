Athan Kaliakmanis breaks down why he picked Rutgers football: ‘Rutgers checked the boxes…the decision was easy’

For Athan Kaliakmanis, the decision to pick Rutgers football ultimately was predicated on his comfort level with the program. Kaliakmanis visited Rutgers in mid-December and the former Big Ten quarterback formally committed to the program this week.

In an interview with Rutgers Wire, he broke down why Rutgers was the ideal place for the next two years of his college career.

Currently a sophomore, Kaliakmanis was solid a season ago for Minnesota in completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 1,831 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He was a three-star recruit coming out of Antioch High School (Antioch, IL) and was a top-10 player in the state according to Rivals.

“Rutgers checked the boxes for what I was looking for. The two biggest things for me were stability and a seasoned OC (offensive coordinator) for my new home,” Kaliakmanis told Rutgers Wire this week. “Next, was staying in the Big Ten. During my visit, everything felt right. The players, staff, facilities, and the overall vibe throughout the program. The decision was easy.”

The decision was easy for Kaliakmanis but the next step is likely to be challenging.

Kaliakmanis enters a quarterback room where Gavin Wimsatt made all 13 starts this past season, including a 31-24 Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami. Wimsatt wasn’t perfect, but he did account for 20 total touchdowns (nine passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns) while improving his completion percentage by nearly three points.

There is also a promising true freshman quarterback in Ajanai Sheppard as well as incoming three-star A.J. Surace. There is some exciting potential for Rutgers with Sheppard and Surace.

Asked about the quarterback competition, Kaliakmanis deferred to the big picture facing him right now.

“My biggest focus right now is getting on campus, getting situated, and getting to work,” Kaliakmanis said. “I am ready to get coached. Most importantly, be the best teammate and leader that I can be. I am very excited to start this next chapter.”

